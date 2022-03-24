Skip to main content
GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup

Electric Forest organizers recently added over 20 more artists to the 2022 lineup, including The Knocks, Fred again.., and MIZE.

The organizers of Electric Forest have announced the fan-favorite electronic music festival's 2022 lineup, including headliners Disclosure, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, SLANDER, FISHER, Louis The Child, and Big Gigantic.

After having to cancel its 2020 event and postpone its 2021 gathering due to the impact of COVID-19, fans will finally be able to get down in the beloved Sherwood Forest from June 23rd to 26th, 2022 for four days of nonstop music.

The 2022 edition of the Rothbury, Michigan festival will boast a plethora of electronic and jam artists. Electric Forest will also return with its traditional three sets by hosts The String Cheese Incident, as well as performances by CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Deathpact, Toro y Moi, EARTHGANG, Big Wild, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, Mersiv, and many more.

In late 2021, Electric Forest organizers released a documentary called A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest, which explores the origins of the festival, one of the most popular in the EDM scene. You can watch the film here.

Check out the full Electric Forest 2022 lineup below in alphabetical order.

Electric Forest 2021 Lineup:

12th Planet
A Hundred Drums
Alice Ivy
Anamanaguchi
Andrew Bayer
Air2Earth
Bea Miller
Big Gigantic
Big Wild
Blu DeTiger
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Butcher Brown
Bryce Menchaca
Cannons
Cassian
Cautious Clay
The Cheeks
Chelsea Cutler
Chiiild
Cloonee
CloZee
Cory Henry
Cory Wong
Dead Inside
Deathpact
Disclosure
The Disco Biscuits
Dixon's Violin
DJ Dave
DJ Holographic
Dom Dolla
Doss
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
EARTHGANG
Eden Prince
Elephant Heart
Elderbrook
Eli & Fur
ETHNO
EVAN GIIA
Everyone Orchestra
EXES
Fantastic Negrito
Felly
Femi Kuti
Fisher
Flamingosis
Franc Moody
Fred again..
Fundido
Gioli & Assia
Giorgia Angiuli - Live
Goth Babe
GRiZ
Hannah Muse Yoga
Honeycomb
HoneyLuv
Iya Terra
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jason Leech
Jellybean Benitez
Jerro
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
John Summit
Joy Oladokun
Kareem Ali
Khiva
The Knocks
Kitchen Dwellers
Kito
Lab Group
Lettuce
Liquid Stranger
Lotus
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
LSDream
LYNY
Marc E. Bassy
Marco Benevento
Markus Schulz
MAX
Mersiv
Michigander
midwxst
Mindchatter
MIZE
Mo Lowda & The Humble
Mochakk
Moore Kismet
NALA
NEIL FRANCES
Nez
Night Tales
Noga Erez
NotLö
The Nth Power
Of the Trees
Olan
Party Pupils
Porter Robinson
Potions
QRTR
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rome in Silver
Sebastian Paul
Shiba San
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
Slenderbodies
Smoakland
SO TUFF SO CUTE
SOHMI
Star Kitchen
The String Cheese Incident
Subtronics
Sunsquabi
Supertask
Surf Mesa
Swaylo
Sylvan Esso
Synergy
Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber
Tinlicker
TOKiMONSTA
Toro y Moi
Township Rebellion
Tsuruda
Underscores
UNIIQU3
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weval
Whethan
Wreckno
Wuki
Yung Bae

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FOREST:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricForest
Twitter: twitter.com/Electric_Forest
Instagram: instagram.com/electric_forest

