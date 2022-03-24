GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup

The organizers of Electric Forest have announced the fan-favorite electronic music festival's 2022 lineup, including headliners Disclosure, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, SLANDER, FISHER, Louis The Child, and Big Gigantic.

After having to cancel its 2020 event and postpone its 2021 gathering due to the impact of COVID-19, fans will finally be able to get down in the beloved Sherwood Forest from June 23rd to 26th, 2022 for four days of nonstop music.

The 2022 edition of the Rothbury, Michigan festival will boast a plethora of electronic and jam artists. Electric Forest will also return with its traditional three sets by hosts The String Cheese Incident, as well as performances by CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Deathpact, Toro y Moi, EARTHGANG, Big Wild, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, Mersiv, and many more.

In late 2021, Electric Forest organizers released a documentary called A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest, which explores the origins of the festival, one of the most popular in the EDM scene. You can watch the film here.

Check out the full Electric Forest 2022 lineup below in alphabetical order.

Electric Forest 2021 Lineup:

12th Planet

A Hundred Drums

Alice Ivy

Anamanaguchi

Andrew Bayer

Air2Earth

Bea Miller

Big Gigantic

Big Wild

Blu DeTiger

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Butcher Brown

Bryce Menchaca

Cannons

Cassian

Cautious Clay

The Cheeks

Chelsea Cutler

Chiiild

Cloonee

CloZee

Cory Henry

Cory Wong

Dead Inside

Deathpact

Disclosure

The Disco Biscuits

Dixon's Violin

DJ Dave

DJ Holographic

Dom Dolla

Doss

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

EARTHGANG

Eden Prince

Elephant Heart

Elderbrook

Eli & Fur

ETHNO

EVAN GIIA

Everyone Orchestra

EXES

Fantastic Negrito

Felly

Femi Kuti

Fisher

Flamingosis

Franc Moody

Fred again..

Fundido

Gioli & Assia

Giorgia Angiuli - Live

Goth Babe

GRiZ

Hannah Muse Yoga

Honeycomb

HoneyLuv

Iya Terra

Jake Wesley Rogers

Jason Leech

Jellybean Benitez

Jerro

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

John Summit

Joy Oladokun

Kareem Ali

Khiva

The Knocks

Kitchen Dwellers

Kito

Lab Group

Lettuce

Liquid Stranger

Lotus

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

LSDream

LYNY

Marc E. Bassy

Marco Benevento

Markus Schulz

MAX

Mersiv

Michigander

midwxst

Mindchatter

MIZE

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Mochakk

Moore Kismet

NALA

NEIL FRANCES

Nez

Night Tales

Noga Erez

NotLö

The Nth Power

Of the Trees

Olan

Party Pupils

Porter Robinson

Potions

QRTR

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Rome in Silver

Sebastian Paul

Shiba San

SIDEPIECE

SLANDER

Slenderbodies

Smoakland

SO TUFF SO CUTE

SOHMI

Star Kitchen

The String Cheese Incident

Subtronics

Sunsquabi

Supertask

Surf Mesa

Swaylo

Sylvan Esso

Synergy

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

Tinlicker

TOKiMONSTA

Toro y Moi

Township Rebellion

Tsuruda

Underscores

UNIIQU3

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weval

Whethan

Wreckno

Wuki

Yung Bae

