GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup
The organizers of Electric Forest have announced the fan-favorite electronic music festival's 2022 lineup, including headliners Disclosure, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, SLANDER, Fisher, Louis The Child, and Big Gigantic.
After having to cancel its 2020 event and postpone its 2021 gathering due to the impact of COVID-19, fans will finally be able to get down in the beloved Sherwood Forest from June 23rd to 26th, 2022 for four days of nonstop music.
The 2022 edition of the Rothbury, Michigan festival will boast a plethora of electronic and jam artists. The wildly popular fest will return with its traditional three sets by hosts The String Cheese Incident, as well as performances from CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Deathpact, Toro y Moi, EARTHGANG, Big Wild, CharlesTheFirst, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, Mersiv, and many more.
A limited number of remaining 2022 wristbands will go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10AM ET (7AM PT) via the festival's website.
Electric Forest organizers also recently unveiled a new documentary called A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest, which explores the origins of the festival, one of the most popular in the EDM scene.
You can check out the full Electric Forest 2022 lineup below in alphabetical order.
Electric Forest 2021 Lineup:
A Hundred Drums
Alice Ivy
Anamanaguchi
Andrew Bayer
Bea Miller
Big Gigantic
Big Wild
Blu DeTiger
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Bryce Menchaca
Cannons
Cassian
Cautious Clay
CharlestheFirst
The Cheeks
Chelsea Cutler
Cloonee
CloZee
Cory Henry
Cory Wong
Deathpact
Disclosure
The Disco Biscuits
Dixon's Violin
DJ Dave
Dom Dolla
Doss
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
EARTHGANG
Eden Prince
Elderbrook
Eli & Fur
ETHNO
EVAN GIIA
Everyone Orchestra
EXES
Fantastic Negrito
Felly
Femi Kuti
Fisher
Flamingosis
Franc Moody
Fundido
Gioli & Assia
Giorgia Angiuli - Live
Goth Babe
GRiZ
Honeycomb
HoneyLuv
Iya Terra
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jerro
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
John Summit
Joy Oladokun
Kareem Ali
Khiva
Kitchen Dwellers
Kito
Lab Group
Lettuce
Liquid Stranger
Lotus
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Marc E. Bassy
Marco Benevento
Markus Schulz
MAX
Mersiv
Michigander
Mindchatter
Mo Lowda & The Humble
Moore Kismet
NEIL FRANCES
Nez
Noga Erez
NotLö
The Nth Power
Of the Trees
Olan
Party Pupils
Porter Robinson
Potions
QRTR
Rome in Silver
Sebastian Paul
Shiba San
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
Slenderbodies
SO TUFF SO CUTE
SOHMI
Star Kitchen
The String Cheese Incident
Subtronics
Sunsquabi
Supertask
Surf Mesa
Sylvan Esso
Tinlicker
TOKiMONSTA
Toro y Moi
Township Rebellion
Tsuruda
Underscores
UNIIQU3
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weval
Whethan
Wreckno
Wuki
Yung Bae
Yves Tumor
