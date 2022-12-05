ODESZA, Madeon, ILLENIUM, More to Perform at Electric Forest 2023
As we count down the days until 2023, fans can already dart their calendars for one the year's biggest festival lineups.
It'll be tough to beat the organizers of Electric Forest, who have revealed a lineup for the ages before the beloved Rothbury festival returns next year. The four-day fest will feature performances by ODESZA, Madeon, Zeds Dead, ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, Rezz, Gryffin, Gorgon City, Virtual Riot and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD, among many others.
Since 2008, fans have descended on West Michigan's Double JJ Resort for Electric Forest, one of the nation's most popular music, art and camping festivals. The event is somewhat of a haven for electronic music enthusiasts, who flock to the spellbinding Sherwood Forest for its lush, towering canopies and immersive production.
Loyalty on-sales began today, December 5th and will continue throughout the week. The General on-sale begins at 12pm ET on Friday, December 9th. For information on all wristband and lodging packages, navigate here.
Electric Forest returns June 22-25, 2023. Check out the full lineup and flier below.
Electric Forest 2023 Lineup
070 Shake
Above & Beyond
Aluna
Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)
Austin Millz
Azzecca
Barry Can't Swim
Black Carl!
BLOND:ISH
Champagne Drip
Channel Tres
Chris Lake
Chris Lorenzo
Chromeo
CID
Cimafunk
Daily Bread
Danielle Ponder
DIESEL
Disco Lines
Dixon's Violin
dj topgun
Dogs in a Pile
Emotional Oranges
flipturn
Freddy Todd
Ganja White Night
Gashi
GHEIST
Golden Features
Goose
Gorgon City
Gryffin
Hayden James
HUGEL
Illenium
ISOxo
J. Worra
Jamie xx
Jantsen
Jellybean Benitez
Jupiter & Okwess
Kai Wachi
Lane 8
Madeon
MEUTE
Mobley
Neighbor
Noizu
ODESZA
Opiuo
Peekaboo
RaeCola
REZZ
Rohaan
ROSSY
Saka
San Holo
Satin Jackets
SG Lewis
Snakes and Stars
SOFI TUKKER
Space Wizard
SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
The String Cheese Incident
Thumpasaurus
Virtual Riot
Zeds Dead
Zingara
