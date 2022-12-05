ODESZA, Madeon, ILLENIUM, More to Perform at Electric Forest 2023

As we count down the days until 2023, fans can already dart their calendars for one the year's biggest festival lineups.

It'll be tough to beat the organizers of Electric Forest, who have revealed a lineup for the ages before the beloved Rothbury festival returns next year. The four-day fest will feature performances by ODESZA, Madeon, Zeds Dead, ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, Rezz, Gryffin, Gorgon City, Virtual Riot and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD, among many others.

Since 2008, fans have descended on West Michigan's Double JJ Resort for Electric Forest, one of the nation's most popular music, art and camping festivals. The event is somewhat of a haven for electronic music enthusiasts, who flock to the spellbinding Sherwood Forest for its lush, towering canopies and immersive production.

The Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan. FifthLegend

Loyalty on-sales began today, December 5th and will continue throughout the week. The General on-sale begins at 12pm ET on Friday, December 9th. For information on all wristband and lodging packages, navigate here.

Electric Forest returns June 22-25, 2023. Check out the full lineup and flier below.

c/o Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2023 Lineup

070 Shake

Above & Beyond

Aluna

Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)

Austin Millz

Azzecca

Barry Can't Swim

Black Carl!

BLOND:ISH

Champagne Drip

Channel Tres

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

Chromeo

CID

Cimafunk

Daily Bread

Danielle Ponder

DIESEL

Disco Lines

Dixon's Violin

dj topgun

Dogs in a Pile

Emotional Oranges

flipturn

Freddy Todd

Ganja White Night

Gashi

GHEIST

Golden Features

Goose

Gorgon City

Gryffin

Hayden James

HUGEL

Illenium

ISOxo

J. Worra

Jamie xx

Jantsen

Jellybean Benitez

Jupiter & Okwess

Kai Wachi

Lane 8

Madeon

MEUTE

Mobley

Neighbor

Noizu

ODESZA

Opiuo

Peekaboo

RaeCola

REZZ

Rohaan

ROSSY

Saka

San Holo

Satin Jackets

SG Lewis

Snakes and Stars

SOFI TUKKER

Space Wizard

SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD

The String Cheese Incident

Thumpasaurus

Virtual Riot

Zeds Dead

Zingara

