Fascinating Roots of Electric Forest Revealed In New Documentary, "A Million Shining Lights"

The fascinating origin story behind one of the world's most beloved music festivals, Electric Forest, will soon be revealed.

A forthcoming documentary titled A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest will recap some of the countless fan and artist experiences that have made this legendary, Rothbury-based electronic music fest the phenomenon it is today.

The documentary's trailer scratches the surface level details of how exactly one of EDM'S most highly regarded festival experiences came to find a home at the Double JJ Resort. The plot of land that organizers were pitched was spacious, but densely populated with trees and foliage, which was initially seen as a drawback to the viewing experience. However, Electric Forest proprietors saw the potential in the intimate location and wholly integrated the natural landscape into the experience.

A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest also includes the perspectives of some of the festival's many performers, including Louis The Child and 12th Planet, and GRiZ, who expressed having developed a special attachment to the experience which keeps them coming back year after year.

"Even if I don't get booked at Electric Forest I end up showing up no matter what," 12th Planet said. "I was kind of reborn there."

The mini-doc debuts tomorrow, November 25th at 7PM via the festival's official YouTube channel. You can watch the premiere below.

