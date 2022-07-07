Electric Forest Partners With Planned Parenthood For 2023 Ticket Giveaway

Electric Forest has joined forces with Planned Parenthood for a new giveaway initiative inspired by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24th, 2022, the festival's organizers announced on social media.

The decision was officially handed down during the festival's run this year in Rothbury, Michigan.

Festival-goers protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade during Electric Forest 2022. c/o Electric Forest

To enter the giveaway, the organizations are hosting a joint campaign via Propeller, where supporters can sign a virtual "Bans Off Our Bodies" petition and submit donations. Every participant through July 8th will be automatically eligible to win a pair of "Good Life" VIP wristbands for the 2023 edition of Electric Forest.

An Electric Forest press representative tells EDM.com that more than $20,000 and 5,000 signatures have been collected at the time of writing.

Electric Forest 2022 attendees sign a petition against the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. c/o Electric Forest

"In response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, those in The Forest last weekend collectively united in action, donating funds to @plannedparenthood and signing a giant petition that has since been shipped for delivery to the Supreme Court," reads a post published on Electric Forest's verified Instagram account. "Yes, DIRECTLY to the Supreme Court."

You can read the full announcement below.