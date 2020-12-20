Electric Forest Organizers "Considering Options" for Summer 2021 Dates

Organizers shared a statement letting fans know they are still working on selecting dates for the 2021 event.
Electric Forest

With a second vaccine now approved for use in the USA's fight against COVID-19, dance music fans have begun to ask when their favorite festivals will be coming back. Seemingly spurred by the recent vaccination news or from the many fan requests, Electric Forest has provided an update on their plans for their 2021 return to Sherwood Forest.

While organizers did not share anything concrete as there are too many variables at play this early in the vaccination stage of the pandemic, it's good to see that they are working hard to send fans back to the forest once it's safe to do so. In the statement, they also thanked fans for their patience and briefly mention ticketing details. More information about tickets will come with the official announcement of the fest's dates.

You can read the full statement from Electric Forest regarding the dates of the 2021 festival below.

Greetings Forest Family!

We are all excited to be moving in to the new year, and eager to gather together again. With that in mind, Forest HQ is currently considering options for Electric Forest Summer 2021 dates.

While we are holding our typical June timeframe, we have to consider health and safety guidelines as well as artist, infrastructure, and vendor availability. These all play a part in confirming a date for Summer 2021.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while we navigate the opportunities, and we will communicate again with confirmed information.

All questions regarding Loyalty, Lodging Packages, remaining Wristbands, refunds and more will be answered when confirmed dates are announced.

– Forest HQ

At the time of writing, it is unclear when Electric Forest 2021 will take place, but organizers have stated that June or another time in the summer is the goal. For more information on the Michigan event, head over to their website here.

