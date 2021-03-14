Electric Zoo Announces Schedule for Day One of 2021 Festival

Electric Zoo Announces Schedule for Day One of 2021 Festival

Alesso, Zeds Dead, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, and more will take the stage at the New York City festival this Labor Day Weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Doug Van Sant

Alesso, Zeds Dead, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, and more will take the stage at the New York City festival this Labor Day Weekend.

Those interested in spending their Labor Day Weekend at Electric Zoo can now begin planning their festival itineraries. Announced on Friday was the phase one lineup of the event's first day. On Twitter, organizers shared a graphic revealing who would be performing at the opening of the weekend festival.

Assuming vaccination rates continue to climb and large-scale events become permitted in New York once again, the festival will host a wide range of both superstar talent and rising stars in the electronic music scene. On Friday, September 3rd, fans will be able to catch sets from Alesso, Zeds Dead, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, Seven Lions, Nina Las Vegas, and more. The aforementioned artists join the phase one cast of performers announced last fall.

Electric Zoo takes place this Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd to 5th, 2021 at Randall's Island Park in New York City. Weekend tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here, and the single-day ticket pre-sale can be found here.

