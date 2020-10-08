Seven Lions, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, More Announced on Electric Zoo 2021 Lineup

The organizers of Electric Zoo have dropped the first phase of the 2021 edition of the famed New York City music festival, and it's a beast.

After announcing that they were planning "the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo" back in July, they are staying true to their word. Set to take the stage in the grand return of Electric Zoo's "Supernaturals" event are Kaskade, Deorro, Seven Lions, Zomboy, Zeds Dead, deadmau5's TESTPILOT, Subtronics, Ekali, and Tiësto, among many others, with the latter performing a special sunrise set.

The fest will go down on Randall’s Island in New York City over Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd, 4th and 5th. Check out the full lineup drop below.

Earlier this summer, Electric Zoo organizers were forced to abandon the fest's 2020 dates due to the impact of COVID-19. The news came after the announcement by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that all large events in the city were to be cancelled through September.

"We are all New York tough, let’s be safe and get through these difficult times together," organizers wrote at the time before sharing the rescheduled dates. "We will return Labor Day Weekend 2021 with the Supernaturals theme and with the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo!"

