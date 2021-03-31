Electric Zoo Announces Second Phase of 2021 Lineup—And It's Massive

ILLENIUM, Galantis, Destructo, PEEKABOO, and more have been added to the lineup.
Electric Zoo

Back in October 2020, when Electric Zoo first announced their initial 2021 lineup, it seemed like an eternity until the festival date.

Now, one brutal pandemic later, the festival's organizers, Made Event, have released the Phase Two lineup—and it's a massive addition. Featuring artists such as ILLENIUM, Destructo, Blunts & Blondes, PEEKABOO, JOYRYDE, LICK and more, the festival is shaping up to be a can't-miss event. 

As countless brands continue to roll out their 2021 lineups, the countdown to one of the most beloved dance music fests on the East Coast continues. Electric Zoo organizers have been hard at work to ensure the festival goes off without a hitch.

Made Event has teamed up with a stable of labels and artists to host stages this year, including Brownies and Lemonade, Zeds Dead's Deadbeats, and WAKAAN.

Electric Zoo: Supernaturals will take place on Randall's Island in New York over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Tickets to the festival—along with all other information, including COVID-19 safety tips—can be found here

Electric Zoo Supernaturals: 2021 Phase Two lineup.

In the meantime, as you prepare your rave fits and buy your tickets, you can watch the official aftermovie for 2019's Electric Zoo: Evolved below. 

