Armin van Buuren, Porter Robinson, More to Perform at Electric Zoo 3.0: See the Full Lineup

The announcement follows a bizarre April Fool's prank from organizers, who distributed a press release that said tickets can only be purchased with cryptocurrency.

c/o Electric Zoo

Electric Zoo is plugging into the matrix for their high-tech 2022 outing.

Following the success of their supernatural-themed 2021 event, organizers are shifting gears to the world of technology for the 13th iteration in the festival's saga, Electric Zoo 3.0. Now, prospective attendees have been treated to the reveal of who will be performing—and the lineup is massive.

Boasting a strong lineup, Electric Zoo 3.0 will showcase superstars, niche tastemakers, and rising talent alike. Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions, Afrojack, Carl Cox, Porter Robinson, and more are set for headlining performances, joined by can't-miss sets from Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Moore Kismet, DJ Diesel (a.k.a Shaquille O'Neal), Tchami, Chris Lake, Wreckno and many more.

"Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music's most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow's rising stars to shine today," said the festival's Senior Director of Talent, Kevin Mitchell. "We have never been more proud to be New York's electronic music festival."

Electric Zoo
The announcement of the lineup follows a bizarre move from Electric Zoo, who had distributed a newsletter and press release informing both fans and the media that tickets can only be purchased with cryptocurrency.

While a handful of fans voiced their support for the purported payment method, the response to the announcement was overwhelmingly negative. Two days later, organizers took to social media and email once again to reveal that the announcement was nothing more than an April Fool's prank.

Electric Zoo 3.0 will take place September 2-4, 2022 at Randall’s Island Park. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below.

FPgjN2rX0AUsdgd

Electric Zoo 3.0 Full Lineup

A HUNDRED DRUMS
ABRAXIS
AC SLATER
AFROJACK
ANDREA OLIVA B2B ILARIO ALICANTE
APASHE
ARMIN VAN BUUREN
ARMNHMR
AU5 X CHIME
BARILAN
BIJOU
BISCITS
BLACK CARL!
BLOSSOM
BONTAN
CAMELPHAT
CANABLISS
CANVAS
CAPOZZI
CARL COX
CHAMPAGNE DRIP
CHARLES MEYER
CHEAT CODES
CHEE B2B TSURUDA
CHELINA MANUHUTU
CHRIS LAKE
CID
CLOZEE
CRISTOPH
DABIN
DEADCROW
DEVON JAMES
DIESEL
DIMENSION
DIPLO (SUNSET SET)
DJ HOLOGRAPHIC
DJ SNAKE (SUNSET SET)
EDEN PRINCE
G JONES B2B EPROM
GATTUSO
GEM & TAURI
GORDO
GORGON CITY
ILAN BLUESTONE
INZO
JASON ROSS
JAUZ
JOEL CORRY
JOHN SUMMIT
JON CASEY B2B CAPSHUN
KYLE WALKER
LAB GROUP
LOCO DICE
LOST KINGS
LUCATI
LUNA MAR
MALAA
MARTIN GARRIX
MATRODA
MELI RODRIGUEZ
MEMBA
MERSIV
MIME
MOORE KISMET
NALA
NETSKY
NOTLO
OF THE TREES
PAULINE HERR
PEEKABOO
PORTER ROBINSON (LIVE)
PRETTY PINK
QRTR
REDRUM
RNÉ
ROME IN SILVER
ROSSY
RUBEN DE RONDE
SEVEN LIONS
SHIP WREK
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
SPACE WIZARD
SUBDOCTA
SUBTRONICS
SULLY
SUMTHIN SUMTHIN
SURF MESA
SVDDEN DEATH
TAIKI NULIGHT
TCHAMI
TRIPP ST.
TRIVECTA
TRUTH X LIES
VINI VICI
VNSSA
WAX MOTIF
WHIPPED CREAM
WILL CLARKE
WRECKNO
XCRPT
ZACK MARTINO

