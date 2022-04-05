Armin van Buuren, Porter Robinson, More to Perform at Electric Zoo 3.0: See the Full Lineup

Electric Zoo is plugging into the matrix for their high-tech 2022 outing.

Following the success of their supernatural-themed 2021 event, organizers are shifting gears to the world of technology for the 13th iteration in the festival's saga, Electric Zoo 3.0. Now, prospective attendees have been treated to the reveal of who will be performing—and the lineup is massive.

Boasting a strong lineup, Electric Zoo 3.0 will showcase superstars, niche tastemakers, and rising talent alike. Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions, Afrojack, Carl Cox, Porter Robinson, and more are set for headlining performances, joined by can't-miss sets from Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Moore Kismet, DJ Diesel (a.k.a Shaquille O'Neal), Tchami, Chris Lake, Wreckno and many more.

"Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music's most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow's rising stars to shine today," said the festival's Senior Director of Talent, Kevin Mitchell. "We have never been more proud to be New York's electronic music festival."

c/o Electric Zoo

The announcement of the lineup follows a bizarre move from Electric Zoo, who had distributed a newsletter and press release informing both fans and the media that tickets can only be purchased with cryptocurrency.

While a handful of fans voiced their support for the purported payment method, the response to the announcement was overwhelmingly negative. Two days later, organizers took to social media and email once again to reveal that the announcement was nothing more than an April Fool's prank.

Electric Zoo 3.0 will take place September 2-4, 2022 at Randall’s Island Park. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below.

Electric Zoo 3.0 Full Lineup

A HUNDRED DRUMS

ABRAXIS

AC SLATER

AFROJACK

ANDREA OLIVA B2B ILARIO ALICANTE

APASHE

ARMIN VAN BUUREN

ARMNHMR

AU5 X CHIME

BARILAN

BIJOU

BISCITS

BLACK CARL!

BLOSSOM

BONTAN

CAMELPHAT

CANABLISS

CANVAS

CAPOZZI

CARL COX

CHAMPAGNE DRIP

CHARLES MEYER

CHEAT CODES

CHEE B2B TSURUDA

CHELINA MANUHUTU

CHRIS LAKE

CID

CLOZEE

CRISTOPH

DABIN

DEADCROW

DEVON JAMES

DIESEL

DIMENSION

DIPLO (SUNSET SET)

DJ HOLOGRAPHIC

DJ SNAKE (SUNSET SET)

EDEN PRINCE

G JONES B2B EPROM

GATTUSO

GEM & TAURI

GORDO

GORGON CITY

ILAN BLUESTONE

INZO

JASON ROSS

JAUZ

JOEL CORRY

JOHN SUMMIT

JON CASEY B2B CAPSHUN

KYLE WALKER

LAB GROUP

LOCO DICE

LOST KINGS

LUCATI

LUNA MAR

MALAA

MARTIN GARRIX

MATRODA

MELI RODRIGUEZ

MEMBA

MERSIV

MIME

MOORE KISMET

NALA

NETSKY

NOTLO

OF THE TREES

PAULINE HERR

PEEKABOO

PORTER ROBINSON (LIVE)

PRETTY PINK

QRTR

REDRUM

RNÉ

ROME IN SILVER

ROSSY

RUBEN DE RONDE

SEVEN LIONS

SHIP WREK

SIDEPIECE

SLANDER

SPACE WIZARD

SUBDOCTA

SUBTRONICS

SULLY

SUMTHIN SUMTHIN

SURF MESA

SVDDEN DEATH

TAIKI NULIGHT

TCHAMI

TRIPP ST.

TRIVECTA

TRUTH X LIES

VINI VICI

VNSSA

WAX MOTIF

WHIPPED CREAM

WILL CLARKE

WRECKNO

XCRPT

ZACK MARTINO

FOLLOW ELECTRIC ZOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricZoo

Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricZooNY

Instagram: instagram.com/electriczoony

Website: electriczoo.com