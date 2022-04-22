Skip to main content
Join Pollen and Electric Zoo In Cancún for Their Biggest International Music Festival Yet

The festival's return to the sun-kissed beaches of Cancún serves as the ultimate winter getaway.

Meg Blair Photography

Last year, Pollen and Electric Zoo teamed up for an international getaway in Cancún that electronic music fans simply couldn't resist. Those looking for a winter getaway can now rejoice after announcement of the return of Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition.

This year's Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition will take place December 1-5 and looks to build on what was a triumphant 2021 edition. Attendees will be able to revel in pool parties, beach volleyball tournaments, a welcoming block party, leisure time on beautiful beaches and a plethora of phenomenal musical acts throughout the weekend. 

Additionally, there will be a number of hotels to choose from including Grand Oasis Cancún, The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Omni Cancún, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Deluxe, and Oasis Palm Hotel. The wide variety offers guests the luxury to customize their experience to the fullest.

Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition

Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition flyer.

As of the time of this article's publication, there is no word on the lineup for Electric Zoo Cancún 2022. However, it's safe to assume a slew of elite DJs thanks to the world-renowned Pollen organization, who invited Kaskade, SVDDEN DEATH, Adventure Club, Steve Aoki, NGHTMRE, Cash Cash and more to the beach last year. 

Those interested in attending can get a head-start on planning their trip now by signing up for updates on the festival's website, where you can also find information about payment plans, lineup developments and package upgrades.

