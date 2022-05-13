Skip to main content
Pollen Presents Reveals Lineup for Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition

deadmau5, Diplo, SOFI TUKKER and more slated to headline the highly anticipated festival.

Meg Blair Photography

Pollen’s Cancún takeover is only getting started.

Following massively successful festivals and happenings in the Mexican city, among them Tiësto: The Trip, Pollen is gearing up to light up Cancún this December with Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition.

With a colossal line-up just revealed, which packs unmatched star-power, Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition will take place from December 1-5, seeing dance music fans rejoice for four days and nights in Cancún’s sun-kissed beaches and jungle.

Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition - Lineup

The iconic deadmau5, Sofi Tukker and Galantis are slated to take the decks and deliver incredible night-time sets, while Dutch future house maestro Oliver Heldens, dance-pop mainstays Two Friends and hitmaker Jonas Blue are set to perform during the festivals’ multiple day parties. Additionally, Diplo is scheduled to perform a rare set on Sunday as part of his Higher Ground imprint, while the lineup also includes the likes of Lost Kings, LP Giobbi, Audien, and more to be announced.

Packages from the experience will include the ability to choose from the following hotels: Grand Oasis Cancún, The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Omni Cancún, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Deluxe, and Oasis Palm Hotel. For more information about the experience, including payment plans and package upgrades, feel free to visit Pollen’s website here.

