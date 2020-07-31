Electric Zoo Announces Expansion to Cancún in 2021

Following the unfortunate cancellation of their 2020 event in New York due to the impact of COVID-19, the organizers of Electric Zoo are looking to the future.

Representatives took to social media today to formally announce the festival's expansion to Cancún in 2021. "We're going hard in 2021 with BIG shows and NEW experiences," they wrote in an Instagram post. "First up - EZoo Adventures: Cancun Edition. Imagine if the music and feel of EZoo married a Dream Beach Vacation, and made a baby. Well, #EZooFam, that baby is here."

Ticket packages start at $699 with hotel, music, events, food, and beverages, and monthly payment plans are available. It's also important to note that packages are 100% refundable if the festival is cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

At the time of writing, Electric Zoo organizers have not unveiled a lineup for its Cancún edition. For early access to information about the fest, register here via Pollen.

FOLLOW ELECTRIC ZOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricZoo

Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricZooNY

Instagram: instagram.com/electriczoony