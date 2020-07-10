Electric Zoo Forced to Abandon 2020 Festival After NYC Mayor Cancels Large Events Through September

Following the announcement by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that all large events in the city are to be cancelled through September, famed festival brand Electric Zoo officially pulled the plug on its 2020 event.

Back in February 2020, organizers took to social media to share a pre-sale registration link and announce the 2020 theme, "Supernaturals."

In an official statement shared via the fest's Instagram page, representatives shed some light on the impetus behind their decision. "On July 9th, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all large events will be canceled ‪through September 30th," the statement reads.‬ "Regrettably, we must stop all the preparations for 2020 Electric Zoo: Supernaturals and reschedule the festival for 2021. We’ve kept hope alive and continued planning and building Electric Zoo until today. While we are heartbroken, everyone's safety is our #1 priority and we understand the Mayor’s decision."

"We are all New York tough, let’s be safe and get through these difficult times together," the post continues before it divulges the festival's rescheduled dates. "We will return Labor Day Weekend 2021 with the Supernaturals theme and with the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo!"

Organizers are honoring refund requests, which can be submitted here. Pass-holders who want to keep their ticket for the 2021 fest will receive a $50 credit on their wristband to use for food, drinks, and merch, and VIP purchasers will receive a $100 credit.

According to New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, 73,558 tests were performed yesterday, July 10th. 786 of those tests came back positive, which equates to 1.06% of the total tests administered. The number of total hospitalizations fell to 826, but there were 8 deaths.

