Electric Zoo's 2021 Cancún Edition Moved to November, More Headliners Announced

Kaskade, Cash Cash, NGHTMRE, and more are set to headline the all-inclusive destination event.

Last summer the organizers of Electric Zoo declared they are “going hard in 2021 with BIG shows and NEW experiences,” announcing a destination event in Cancún from April 7th to 11th, 2021. Despite ongoing efforts, the festival has now been postponed to November 11-14, 2021.

EZoo Cancún offers attendees standard, premium, or luxury packages at The Grand Oasis ranging in price from $759 to $849 per person. While the price tag does not include flights, it does cover all-inclusive food and drinks, accommodations, pool parties, beach activities, morning yoga classes, and of course, access to all music events.

The initial lineup included headlining performances from Kaskade, Cash Cash, NGHTMRE, and Alesso, adding Diplo to the newly scheduled dates. Phase 2 adds performances from Steve Aoki, Cat Dealers, Adventure Club, and Dirt Monkey. Also on the star-studded list are JVNA, GORDO, Midnight Kids, Ace Aura, Shipwrek, Jessica Audiffred, and Mant playing sets on location with the full lineup yet to be released.

Electric Zoo partnered with Pollen to create this festival experience and the company has a response plan in place so that that packages are 100% refundable if the festival is cancelled or rescheduled due to the impact of COVID-19. Payment plans are also available, requiring only a $20 deposit.

Find more information on the official Pollen website.

