November 19, 2021
Pollen Presents Takes Over the Grand Oasis for Epic First-Ever Electric Zoo Cancún
Diplo, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, and Cash Cash headlined the epic, all-inclusive destination festival.
Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Pollen Presents has had a landmark year defining and developing a new epoch of live music experiences.

Teaming up with some of the most renowned artists in contemporary music—such as Justin Bieber and J Balvin—for exclusive takeovers and one-of-a-kind destination fests, Pollen is positioning itself as the go-to travel experience brand.

So when Electric Zoo announced they'd be collaborating with Pollen last summer, the music community was ablaze with the prospect of bringing the iconic New York-based EDM spectacular to the idyllic beaches of Cancún. 

Electric Zoo Cancun - Oasis Stage

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Originally slated to run April 7th to 11th, 2021, the festival moved forward last weekend at the Grand Oasis Cancún.

As is standard with many Pollen events, the festival was an all-inclusive experience with food and beverages, accommodations (standard, premium or luxury), pool parties, beach activities, morning yoga classes and, of course, access to all music events.

Electric Zoo Cancún featured DJ sets from headliners Diplo, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, and Cash Cash, who performed across an array of venues: the Oasis, Beach Stage, and Havana Nightclub as well as La Vaquita, Dady'O, Abolengo, and The City Cancun, Latin America's biggest superclub.

The City Nightclub Cancun

The City Nightclub Cancún.

Attendees were also treated to the signature melodic dubstep sounds of Adventure Club, as well as the thunderous bass music of Jessica Audiffred, Dirt Monkey, SVDDEN Death and more. Additional performances included JVNA, Cloonee, Cat Dealers, Midnight Kids, and Ace Aura.

Over 5,000 electronic dance music lovers flocked to the Grand Oasis Cancún to experience the highly curated production, which flaunted Electric Zoo's trademarks but incorporated the magic touch of Pollen's creative teams. The production included Moko jumbies and dancers in fluorescent costumes, a meticulously-designed tropical lounge, and shaded areas with massive disco balls.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

As a part of the all-inclusive experience, attendees had the choice between five restaurants, an outdoor food market, two coffeeshops, and six bars, one of which was open 24 hours and offered an all-night taco stand. Clutch.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancún.

EZOO2-284
Entrance to the Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Entrance to the Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Pollen Presents' mission to "give people a bigger life" and create memories that will last a lifetime was in full effect through their commitment to its members, despite challenges presented by the weather. 

The weather caused beach stage closures on a couple of occasions, but Pollen's operations team was quick to transition to the massive Havana Nightclub inside the Grand Oasis Cancún, even providing up-to-the-minute updates via the official Electric Zoo Twitter account.

If you missed out on Electric Zoo Cancun, no need to worry—Pollen has a huge lineup of destination festivals this winter. You can find out more via the list below and view the rest of EDM.com's photo gallery beneath the links.

• Kygo's Palm Tree Festival Getaway - Cabo, MX - Dec 2-6
• J Balvin NEON - Punta Cana - Dec 8-12
• Framework Cabo - December 9-13
• DEPARTURE Playa del Carmen - Jan 6-11
• Golden Sand - Riviera Maya, MX - Jan 12-16
• J Balvin NEON - Cancun - Jan 20-24
• Diplo’s Higher Ground Cabo - Feb 17-21
• Ibiza Spirit Cancun - Feb 19-26
• Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break Puerto Vallarta - March 21-25
• Tiësto: The Trip - March 31-April 3

Diplo Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun - Havana Nightclub at Grand Oasis Cancun

Diplo - Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

The City Nightclub Cancun

The City Nightclub Cancún.

Cloonee - The City Nightclub Cancun - Electric Zoo Cancun

Cloonee at The City Nightclub Cancun for Pollen Presents Ezoo Cancún.

Electric Zoo Cancun Beach Stage at Night at Grand Oasis Cancun

Cat Dealers at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Cash Cash at the Oasis Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Cash Cash at the Oasis Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

alesso

Alesso at The City Nightclub Cancun for Pollen Presents Ezoo Cancún.

Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun

Adventure Club at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun.

Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun

Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

NGHTMRE at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

NGHTMRE at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Kaskade at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Kaskade at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Steve Aoki closing the Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

Steve Aoki closing the Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancún.

