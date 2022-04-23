This Electronic Music Festival Has Hot Air Balloon Afterparties, Horseback Riding and More

Echoes from Agartha is a journey through one of the most impactful geographic locations in the history of human civilization.

Situated in the heart of Turkey, Cappadocia is the setting of one of this year's most expansive and culturally enlightening electronic music festivals. Slated for this summer, Echoes from Agartha is a techno-focused festival experience paired with an unmatched set of excursions.

The festival is bringing renowned dance music producers Lee Burridge, Mind Against, Seth Troxler and WhoMadeWho to the stage, among many others, but its impressive lineup is only a fraction of the story. Organizers are ensuring attendees get the most of what Cappadocia has to offer, including horseback riding, breathtaking hot air balloon rides, exhilarating explorations through natural caverns and even a tour through an "underground city."

Given the region's rich history, it's perhaps no wonder the festival boasts high ambitions to elevate visitors' mind, body and soul.

The breathtaking landscape of the Cappadocia region is the product of over 60 million years of history. The region was formed due in part to the irregular erosion of volcanic ash across the landscape. The region is characterized by unusual rock formations and has been imprinted upon by numerous ethnic groups to have lived in the area over thousands of years.

Echos from Agartha runs from June 29th through July 3rd. Tickets and travel packages can be found here.