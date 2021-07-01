There's an Electronic Music Festival Going Down in a Moroccan Desert

The inaugural Aura Event promises a two-day desert festival experience chock full of house and techno music.
Author:
Publish date:

Aura Event

A new electronic music festival is set to hit the spellbinding sands of a remote Moroccan desert.

The inaugural Aura Event will go down in the Agafay desert, close to the city of Marrakech, on August 27th and 28th. Organizers promise a two-day desert festival experience with "cutting-edge production" and lots of house and techno music.

DJs Marcel Dettmann, Mathew Jonson, and Behrouz lead the lineup's first wave of performers. The undercard features international and local talents such as Agent, Dan Buri, Elements Archive, Francesco Constantini, Lobster, and Loving Since 88, among others.

The inaugural Aura Event is scheduled for August 27th and 28th in the Agafay desert, near the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

"Aura Event is a symposium of music and culture that will capture your soul and take you on a journey to the stunning Agafay desert," said an Aura Event spokesperson in a press release issued to announce the festival's lineup. "Desert is a sacred place where ancient energies prevail. Our goal was to bring the best global electronic music artists as well as to promote the local scene in these magical surroundings."

General admission Early Bird tickets—including airport transfer to and from desert—are available for €231. You can purchase passes here.

Check out the event's teaser and full lineup below.

Aura Event 2021 Lineup:
Marcel Dettmann
Mathew Jonson
Behrouz
AGENT
Dan Buri
Elements Archive
Francesco Constantini
Lobster
Loving Since 88
Maurice Paloni
M.O.S.
Pandi
RSRRCT
Silvie Loto
Shahrokh Dini
Tofu&Acid
Wallace Parano
Ziza

