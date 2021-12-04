Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Elements Festival Shares Roadmap of Improvements After Controversial 2021 Event
Elements Festival Shares Roadmap of Improvements After Controversial 2021 Event

The organizers of the Pennsylvania electronic music festival are looking to make amends after their ill-fated 2021 edition.
After a disastrous 2021 edition of Elements Music & Arts Festival, the event's organizers are looking to reconcile with fans and create a safer experience in 2022 after providing a list of changes in a highly detailed roadmap.

As part of a proposed five-point plan, the festival is being relocated from Lakewood, Pennsylvania to Long Pond. Ideally, this will mitigate many of the infrastructure-related challenges the festival faced in 2021, such as exorbitantly long wait times and camping logistics. Long Pond has reportedly hosted events five times the size of Elements.

Organizers have placed new emphasis on safety. They've hired a new board of advisors to help plan the fest as well as hire better-trained staff who are well-equipped to handle scenarios akin to those experienced in 2021. They also plan to improve their communication going forward, according to the roadmap.

"We have listened to and heard you through all of your emails and posts on social media," the roadmap reads. "Transparency in everything we do will be a cornerstone of our work moving forward, and we will continue to listen to build the best version of Elements together."

Elements Music & Arts Festival

Elements Music & Arts Festival

Additionally, Elements is promising its biggest and most diverse lineup to date as well as double the amount of onsite food, water, and medical assistance. Finally, in the interest of making the event more affordable, they're accepting low deposits to help initiative payment plans and are offering previous attendees the lowest overall price in the festival's history. 

While the roadmap is a strong indicator that they've learned from last year's mishaps, only time will tell if they're able to right the ship. The festival received widespread comparisons to the ill-fated Fyre Festival of 2017, so there's still plenty of ground to cover when it comes to mending things with the dance music community. It's important to note that Hurricane Ida was a major contributing factor to the awful conditions of the festival, so hopeful prospective attendees can expect better weather come August.

Elements is set to take place August 19-22, 2022. You can read the full "Roadmap to 2022" here.

