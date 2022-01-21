Elephante Announces "Heavy Glow Live" Tour With All-Asian Support

In recent months, Elephante has been basking in the glow of his sophomore album, Heavy Glow, which debuted last October to critical acclaim.

Now, the artist's upcoming "Heavy Glow Live" tour will bring these songs to life—with all-Asian lineup of supporting talent to boot. Rotating openers for the 19-date run include yetep—who recently signed with Wasserman Music—Sabai, Hoang and nøll.

"Elephante is an artist who inspired me to make music," Sabai wrote on social media. "I’m so happy and grateful to be a part of this." His first single of 2022, "Love For You" (with Madalen Duke), is out now.

Kicking off in Sacramento on March 3rd, "Heavy Glow Live" will conclude on June 11th in Portland, notably hitting the often-missed Honolulu along the way. You can buy pre-sale tickets here with code "GLOW," and check out the full tour flyer below.

Elephante's "Heavy Glow Live" tour will touch down in 19 cities this spring.

