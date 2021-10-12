Dancing, Daylight, and deadmau5: Élia Beach Club's 2021 EDC Weekend Is Hedonism At Its Finest

October 13, 2021
Daylight, Dancing, and deadmau5: Élia Beach Club's 2021 EDC Weekend Is Hedonism At Its Finest

Las Vegas' hottest new pool destination is gearing up for a three-day dance music spectacular with deadmau5, Above & Beyond, and more.
Ahead of the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, Sin City's hottest new pool destination is preparing to make quite a splash.

Élia Beach Club has announced a three-day bash for dance music fans of all walks of life to experience an authentic, sun-kissed Vegas pool extravaganza. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas' renowned, Mykonos-inspired dayclub is pulling out all the stops for its 2021 EDC Weekend celebration—and inviting some iconic artists to make it as memorable as possible.

In perhaps the venue's biggest show to date, deadmau5 is primed for a show-stopping set on Sunday, October 24th with support from fast-rising house music duo Rich DietZ. It'll be a full-circle moment for the legendary DJ and "Strobe" producer, who threw down at Élia's grand opening in June and will now tie a bow on the club's daylife season—and his 2021 residency—with a can't-miss performance. If there's any way to take EDC Weekend to the next level, this is it.

Friday boasts a special Dreamstate show with a double dose of tried-and-true electronic music vets, Cosmic Gate and Mark Schulz, while Saturday will feature fabled trance group Above & Beyond in a special performance exclusive to Élia Beach Club. The venue will also host its wellness series, "The Reset," on Saturday as the calm before the storm, offering yoga, community fitness classes, sound healing and more.

Prospective attendees can purchase a three-day pass, which grants expedited entry to Élia through EDC Weekend. They can also buy VIP passes, which offer exclusive amenities, gourmet food and beverage onsite, and other special activities and entertainment. Élia has encouraged VIP ticket-holders to get in touch to set up packages with access to exclusive deals on drinks, bottle service, private table locations, and more.

You can find out more and purchase passes to Élia Beach Club's EDC Weekend events here.

Èlia Beach Club.

Èlia Beach Club.

With its Mediterranean-inspired pool, bamboo-framed cabanas, and stonework accents, Élia Beach Club represents a new kind of clubbing experience for visitors. The venue is a passion project for nightlife luminary Mio Danilovic, who, alongside seasoned hospitality pros Jason "JRoc" Craig and Michael Fuller, harnessed the idyllic locale of Mykonos and manifested it in an opulent Vegas pool haven.

The crack team put together a stellar list of DJs to breathe life into their ambitious venture, tapping a number of electronic music stars. The finest in house music have graced its tropical-themed stage, including Loco Dice, Lane 8, SOFI TUKKER, Sigala, SNBRN, and Sam Blacky, among others. Along with its blue-ribbon musical lineup, Élia Beach Club's floorplan was designed to immerse its attendees in the full, carefully curated experience.

Find out more here.

