Experience a Techno "Rainbow" at Inaugural Emotions Festival In Cyprus

Promising the experience of "techno at its purest form," Emotions Festival will kick off its inaugural edition in Kampia, Cyprus next Saturday from June 25-26th.

Featuring a 24-hour, sunset-to-sunset performance schedule, the event will welcome Dasha Rush, Amandra, Luigi Tozzi and Vera Logdanidi for special DJ sets inspired by "every color of the emotional rainbow," organizers wrote.

Located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus is also home to electronic music events like Living Color Festival and Farm Project. Emotions promises to set itself apart with its unique nature setting and spirited mission statement.

"Music, its creation & expression, is driven by emotions and translated into memories of that moment," said the festival's promoters. "With that in mind, we want to connect through music and arts, to show you our vision of how emotions can have meaning and importance in everyday life."

You can purchase tickets to Emotions here and send an email to the festival to learn more about travel, accommodations and more for attendees coming from abroad.

FOLLOW EMOTIONS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/emotions.cy

Instagram: instagram.com/emotions.cyprus

Website: emotions.cy