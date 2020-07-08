Las Vegas Pool Venue Encore Beach Club Announces Return of "Night Swim" Parties

Representatives of popular Las Vegas pool destination Encore Beach Club recently took to social media to announce the return of the venue's famed "Night Swim" party series.

Organizers have scheduled events on each Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10PM until August 16th, 2020, according to the event calendar on the club's official website. Prospective attendees are able to make reservations and request table service.

As of the time of writing, Encore Beach Club has not published information or event descriptions on its website or social media platforms pertaining to the safety measures they plan on instating to comply with Nevada's COVID-19 guidelines, which include a strict face covering ordinance. On June 24th, 2020, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a mandatory face covering policy that requires "anyone in any public space throughout the State, including visitors" to wear a mask.

Ahead of July 4th, Sisolak condemned local businesses who were not complying, saying that recent noncompliance numbers reported by the Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration are "unacceptable" and that he "will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas that are experiencing concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance."

According to local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, Nevada set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, July 6th, with over 800 new cases. There are now 23,785 confirmed cases and 548 deaths in Nevada, and the state reported its five largest single-day increases in cases in the past two weeks.