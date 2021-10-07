Envision Festival Postponed to 2023

"Hosting an international event of this size in February of 2022 cannot be done without significant risk."

Yes, you read that right: 2023.

The pandemic put a damper on countless music festivals in 2020 and 2021 but as of late, live events have been able to return by implementing enhanced safety measures, such as mandating prospective attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

As music festival organizers continue to navigate the complexities of COVID-19 restrictions, some feel it's still too soon to return.

Costa Rica's beloved Envision Festival initially postponed their 2021 edition to February 21-28, 2022, informing all ticket-holders that it will be worth the wait. Unfortunately, Envisionaries will now have to wait an additional 370 days. Over the past several months, the fest's organizers have been in close collaboration with Costa Rican authorities, monitoring and analyzing the impact of COVID-19.

But they ultimately decided to pull the plug on the forthcoming sold-out event. Despite ongoing efforts to make the weeklong jungle experience happen, they have officially announced that there will be no gathering in Uvita, Costa Rica, this year. In an official statement, the Envision team explained that "hosting an international event of this size in February of 2022 cannot be done without significant risk to the wellbeing & experience of our attendees, staff, talent, and especially the local community of Uvita and its health care system."

You can read the full statement from the Envision team below.

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that the sold out Envision 2022 Festival will be postponed until February 27th - March 6th of 2023. In close collaboration with the Costa Rican authorities and after months of monitoring and analyzing the progress of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, it has grown clear that hosting an international event of this size in February of 2022 cannot be done without significant risk to the wellbeing & experience of our attendees, staff, talent, and especially the local community of Uvita and its health care system. We want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly; there is nothing we want more than to be able to embrace all of you with open arms at our home this February. While life may be beginning to return to a semblance of ‘normal’ in many places throughout the world, hosting thousands of international travelers at a 7-day festival in the Costa Rican jungle poses a unique set of challenges and risks in the current global climate. Producing Envision this February, in light of what we know these risks to be, would undermine the core of our values and the compassion our team shares for all of you and for each other. While this is admittedly a heartbreaking decision, it is one we are confident is the most responsible choice. All 2022 orders will be automatically transferred to the new 2023 event dates; all ticket holders will receive a new booking confirmation email for their 2023 orders (including accommodations, activities, and transportation) before the end of October. We know it wasn’t easy to get your tickets this year amidst the excitement and demand, so we want to reassure all ticket holders that you are guaranteed entry to the 2023 festival without having to take any further action. If any action is required for your unique booking or accommodation, our team will reach out to you directly. Our team is on standby and here to help should you have any questions. Please feel free to contact us at info@envisionfestival.com and our team will respond as quickly as possible. Due to the high volume of inquiries our team is currently processing, please allow up to three business days for a response. All our love, The Envision Team

According to The Tico Times, 5.6 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica as of last week, and about 40% of the population are fully vaccinated with two jabs. While Costa Rica is still well above the global average, the country is falling behind others in the region and local authorities have reportedly been pushing mass-vaccinations.

It goes without saying that given the current global climate, hosting thousands of international travelers for the event poses a unique set of challenges and risks. Envision Festival has been postponed until February 27th to March 6th, 2023.

It's important to note that all tickets purchased for 2022 will be automatically transferred to the new 2023 dates. At this time, the Envision team has not addressed options for ticket-holders to request refunds.

