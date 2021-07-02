Envision Festival is Releasing Only 600 More Tickets—With a Waitlist of 20,000 People

Costa Rica's Envision Festival was able to celebrate its 10th edition in February 2020, just weeks before the world shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. While many were hopeful to attend in 2021, the organizers of Envision determined it would be too soon, and they made a preemptive call early on to move the fest's 11th edition to 2022.

They made an official announcement in late 2020, informing all ticket-holders that it will be well worth the wait and inviting them to a weeklong experience of education, adventure, community, yoga, music, and more from February 21st to 28th, 2022.

Nestled in the exotic jungles of Costa Rica along the pristine Playa Hermosa beach in Uvita, the event offers cutting-edge production and music as well as immersive workshops, among other unique features. There is a reason the festival has sold out the past three years.

Envision Festival has now announced an upcoming ticket sale—set to launch at 10AM PT on July 13th—where only 600 tickets will be up for grabs among a waitlist of a staggering 20,000 people. With all VIP passes sold out, this may be the last chance to purchase a ticket.

Keep in mind, since this is a destination festival, you will need to arrange accommodations. While there are several options both off- and on-site, those sell out fast too. Nearly all VIP accommodations are sold out so if you haven't locked in your accommodations yet and want to stay on the festival site, now is the time.

You can find more ticketing information here and check out the official trailer for Envision Festival 2022 below.

