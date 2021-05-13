Epic Games to Host Free Virtual Event With Keynote Speaker deadmau5

The event will feature informative content from around the industry, plus a sneak peek of new features coming in Unreal Engine 4.27.

Fortnite, Gears Of War, and Unreal developer Epic Games has announced a free virtual event that will bring together some of the industry's foremost innovative thinkers from around the globe to share inspiring and informative content.

"Unreal Build: Broadcast & Live Events" will feature keynote speakers, game studios, and other key industry figures as well as a preview of the new features and upgrades that will be introduced in the latest Unreal Engine update, 4.27, this summer.

EDM legend deadmau5 will be one of the keynote speakers, in a fireside chat with Epic’s Solutions Architect Patrick Wambold and moderated by Senior Marketing Manager Dana Cowley. He will reflect on everything from the role real-time technology can play in stage visuals and effects, to virtual concerts and the future of augmented reality and Metaverse technology.

Xite Labs

Another fireside keynote discussion will come courtesy of FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks, who invented sports features like the “yellow first-down line” used in NFL broadcasts and the “glowing puck" that makes the NHL action easier to follow.

Shanks will be joined by FOX Sports SVP of Graphics and Innovation Zac Fields in a discussion moderated by Epic’s Head of LA Lab Connie Kennedy. That discussion will cover virtual sets and crowds in AR and how the network is used to enhance those experiences.

"Unreal Build: Broadcast & Live Events" will take place on Wednesday, June 16th, beginning at 9AM ET (6AM PT) with multiple showtimes. Registration is now open at Unreal's official website, where you can find a full list of events and more information.