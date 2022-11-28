Skip to main content
HI-LO, Tiga, More to DJ During Art Basel 2022 for Epic Pool Parties

Five days of sun-kissed techno and house music are coming to Miami's Sagamore Hotel in December 2022.

Epic Pool Parties

Winter in the U.S. is cold and bitter, but Miami will be bringing the heat in December thanks to Epic Pool Parties

The five-day techno and house music spectacular is coming to the heart of South Beach for this year's Art Basel. Between November 30th and December 4th, the Sagamore Hotel will play host to a quintet of sun-kissed parties featuring a slew of high-profile DJs.

Highlights at this year's Epic Pool Parties are aplenty. Prospective attendees can look forward to electrifying DJ sets from HI-LO (the techno alias of Oliver Heldens), Ida Engberg, Tiga, Sonny Fodera and Biscits, among others. Last but certainly not least, the final event will tie a bow on the massive week with a momentous B2B set from two electronic music legends, Sasha and Danny Tenaglia.

Check out Epic Pool Parties' 2022 Art Basel programming below and find out more here.

2022-03-23-MMW-2022-Epic-Pool-Parties-Sagamore-Hotel-DJ-Mag-Poolside-Sessions-628

Wednesday, November 30: Desert Hearts

Artists: Tiga, Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, Caleb Dent b2b Dre Mendez, King Saaidi
Tickets: Purchase here

Thursday, December 1: Do Not Sleep

Artists: HI-LO, Andrea Oliva, Ida Engberg, Special Guest, Yulia Niko, Freak the Disco, Ky William
Tickets: Purchase here

Friday, December 2

Artists: Sonny Fodera, Biscits, Ben Finx, Dcal, Kallaghan, Marc Raziano, Sarah Main
Tickets: Purchase here

Saturday, December 3: Made in Miami

Artists: Oscar G, Jellybean Benitez, Cocodrills, Lazaro Casanova, Jesse Perez
Tickets: Purchase here

Sunday, December 4

Artists: Sasha b2b Danny Tenaglia, DJ Three, Jonathan Cowan, Foz
Tickets: Purchase here

For tickets to all five Epic Pool Parties, head here.

EI_EPP_Art_Basel_Full_2022_FB_EV_5

