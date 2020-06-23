Ownership Dispute Leaves Fans Confused About Vietnam's Epizode Festival

Vietnamese concertgoers are stuck in the middle of an ownership dispute surrounding Epizode Festival and the recently announced "Epizode: Epilogue" event. For those unfamiliar with the brand, Epizode Festival is a Vietnamese event that started back in 2016. Former performers include Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, Dubfire, and Seth Troxler, among many others.

Recently, a new event titled "Epizode: Epilogue" was announced by a different organization. After the announcement, the current owners of Epizode Festival took to its social media channels to release a statement claiming that "Epizode: Epilogue" is a fraud and is not related to their flagship festival.

However, an "Epizode: Epilogue" spokesperson recently responded to the allegations and offered an official statement, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. "Another organisation has laid claim to the Epizode brand and event," the statement reads. "We are the legal owners and founders of Epizode. The original management team now reclaim the organisation to bring you the event that you know and trust."

"The other organisation was associated with the event in 2019 and has now been released but continues to hold the gateway to the official social channels," the statement continues. "It is with these channels that they are making their statements. The legal return of these platforms is already in progress.”

The Epizode Festival account holders then responded to the other party's claims by sending business registration information to the South China Morning Post in an effort to prove ownership. It has also been reported that a number of previous Epizode Festival performers are backing the Epizode: Epilogue party's claim.

These developments have opened the door to fan and artist-led social media campaigns and investigations defending each party in the dispute. According to the South China Morning Post report, legal action has been taken to resolve the dispute. Until then, fans will be caught in the middle of the two feuding organizations.