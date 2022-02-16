Eric Prydz Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Eric Prydz is embarking on a U.S. tour, with the first stop in Miami to celebrate the 10th 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

With stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Chicago and more, the Swedish dance music polymath will hit the road across the months of March, April and May 2022. Prydz will perform as his Cirez D alias at Superior Ingredients in Brooklyn during the tour's April 23rd stop. Unfortunately, he will not be stopping on the West Coast.

Tickets will be available here starting 10AM on Thursday, February 17th local time. Check out Prydz's announcement below.

Last week, Prydz was announced as a headliner at Tomorrowland 2022 in the festival's biggest lineup to date. He'll be joined by Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, and many more in Belgium.

Prydz will also be bringing his "HOLO" production back at Creamfields South for their 25th anniversary. He will be performing alongside fellow electronic music icons David Guetta, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, and deadmau5, among others.

