Skip to main content
Eric Prydz Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Eric Prydz Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

The first date of Prydz's 2022 tour will be during the 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

AJR

The first date of Prydz's 2022 tour will be during the 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

Eric Prydz is embarking on a U.S. tour, with the first stop in Miami to celebrate the 10th 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

With stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Chicago and more, the Swedish dance music polymath will hit the road across the months of March, April and May 2022. Prydz will perform as his Cirez D alias at Superior Ingredients in Brooklyn during the tour's April 23rd stop. Unfortunately, he will not be stopping on the West Coast.

Tickets will be available here starting 10AM on Thursday, February 17th local time. Check out Prydz's announcement below.

Last week, Prydz was announced as a headliner at Tomorrowland 2022 in the festival's biggest lineup to date. He'll be joined by Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, and many more in Belgium.

Recommended Articles

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

The first date of Prydz's 2022 tour will be during the 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

10 seconds ago
chinatown-murder-55-1
NEWS

Splice Remembers Producer Christina Yuna Lee After "Senseless" Murder In NYC Apartment

Lee was reportedly stabbed over 40 times by the suspect, who is now in police custody.

2 minutes ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

6 hours ago

Prydz will also be bringing his "HOLO" production back at Creamfields South for their 25th anniversary. He will be performing alongside fellow electronic music icons David Guetta, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, and deadmau5, among others.

FOLLOW ERIC PRYDZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/EricPrydzOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ericprydz
Instagram: instagram.com/ericprydz
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WNQq7N

Tags
terms:
TourEric Prydz

Related

eric prydz holosphere
NEWS

Eric Prydz's Holosphere Shows Rescheduled to 2022 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

The decision to move the shows was made after Tomorrowland rescheduled to the same August dates as Creamfields.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

eric prydz holosphere
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2021 "Holosphere" Shows at Tomorrowland and Creamfields

Prydz's mind-bending stage production is on the mend following its demise at the hands of COVID-19.

eric prydz
NEWS

Eric Prydz Announces Exclusive VR Concert Series With Sensorium Galaxy

Eric Prydz is the first of "The Chosen Ones" to join the illustrious Sensorium lineup.

Eric Prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Announces First and Only HOLO U.S. Shows

Eric Prydz' groundbreaking show is going on a very limited run in NYC.

A color photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz during a performance wearing blue over a blue background.
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Lineup for HOLO Event at Steel Yard in London

Between HOLO and V O I D, Eric Prydz is giving English music fans a lot to look forward to.

flume
EVENTS

Flume Announces 2022 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Channel Tres, EPROM and more will join Flume, whose upcoming album has been described as his "most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date."

coachella
EVENTS

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.