Eric Prydz Is DJing Just One Show In Ibiza In Summer 2022: Details

Eric Prydz is officially returning to the White Isle this summer—but only for a single show.

The iconic Swedish dance music producer has announced an exclusive headlining performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza on Sunday, August 21st. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the event will be Prydz's only DJ set in Ibiza in summer 2022. He'll be DJing at Ushuaïa's famous poolside stage.

c/o Press

After the return of Ibiza's clubbing sector following a brutal string of cancellations contrived by the pandemic, the Spanish island has returned to form as the world's de facto nightlife mecca. And the globe's biggest DJs have flocked like seagulls to pizza crust.

David Guetta, Black Coffee, Chase & Status, FISHER and many more have announced summer residencies in Ibiza this year. In addition to Prydz, Swedish House Mafia also recently revealed a massive headlining performance at Ushuaïa.

You can purchase tickets to Prydz's 2022 Ushuaïa show here.

