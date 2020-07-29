Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Just a few weeks ago, organizers of Serbia's EXIT Festival announced the official cancellation of its 2020 event due to the impact of COVID-19. The news came not long after they unveiled an expansive lineup after the initial postponement was advised by Serbia's Prime Minister. While this year's festivities are a wash, 2021 is looking much brighter after the announcement of the first phase of the event's lineup, which features a monumental B2B set.

In the short lineup reveal video, two names paired together stood out like a sore thumb—Eric Prydz and Four Tet. The 20th anniversary of the award-winning festival will feature one of the most iconic finales when two of the world's top DJs share the stage for the first time ever. If all goes according to plan, fans will be reveling in both immaculate renditions of "Opus."

Joining Prydz and Four Tet at the Petrovardin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia from July 8th to July 11th are a bevy of some of the best electronic music producers and artists in the industry. Included in the first wave of acts are David Guetta, DJ Snake, and many more. Tickets for the 2021 festival will be available starting this Friday, July 31st. Click here for more information.

