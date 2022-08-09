Skip to main content
Eric Prydz Is Bringing His Mind-Bending HOLO Show to ADE 2022

Eric Prydz Is Bringing His Mind-Bending HOLO Show to ADE 2022

The Tomorrowland-powered performance will be the only European show to feature Prydz's HOLO production for the rest of the year.

c/o Tomorrowland

The Tomorrowland-powered performance will be the only European show to feature Prydz's HOLO production for the rest of the year.

European fans will have just one more chance to see Eric Prydz's stupefying HOLO show in 2022.

Despite world-class stage design and hundreds of the biggest artists in electronic dance music to see live, there was one performance at this year's Tomorrowland festival that everyone simply could not stop talking about. That, of course, was Prydz and his inconceivable HOLO production.

Now, Tomorrowland is bringing Prydz's mind-bending show to the 2022 Amsterdam Dance Event for its last European appearance of the year.

Prydz will take the stage for his Tomorrowland-powered HOLO performance on the second day of ADE, Thursday, October 20th at The Ziggo Dome.

Pre-sale passes go on sale Wednesday, August 10th at 12pm CEST before the general ticket release on Friday, August 12th at the same time. You can register for updates here.

