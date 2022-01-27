Eric Prydz to Bring Back "HOLO" Production at Creamfields South: See the Massive 2022 Lineup

It's been a long and difficult road to the return of Eric Prydz's mind-bending "HOLO" production, but fans can finally let out a sigh of relief.

The Swedish dance music icon is set to revive the subversive stage at the inaugural Creamfields South festival, which recently unveiled a mammoth lineup. He'll join headliners Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Becky Hill, Fatboy Slim, CamelPhat, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Jamie Jones and Amelie Lens.

The advent of COVID-19 fed Prydz's ambitious "HOLO" endeavor through a never-ending wood chipper. Following its momentous appearance at the first weekend of Tomorrowland in 2019, the intricate production was axed for the festival's second iteration before being shelved indefinitely in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. Prydz went on to announce its long-awaited reintroduction at the 2021 edition of Creamfields' flagship festival, but those plans were eventually abandoned.

Celebrating 25 years of the fabled festival brand, Creamfields South is scheduled for June 2-4 at the sprawling Hylands Park in Chelmsford. The organizers of the 50,000-capacity, two-day camping festival have called it a "game changer for the UK festival landscape."

Other major electronic dance music artists to perform at Creamfields South include FISHER, Hot Since 82, Malaa, Deborah De Luca, Andy C, Oliver Heldens, Green Velvet and Darren Styles, among many more.

Final tickets will be available starting January 28th at 10AM GMT. Friday 28th. Check out the full lineup below.

