Eric Prydz Announces 2021 "Holosphere" Shows at Tomorrowland and Creamfields

Eric Prydz's mind-bending "Holosphere" shows have been continuously fed through a wood chipper over the course of the last year, with its last blow being dealt by the wrath of COVID-19. Following its successful appearance at Weekend One of Tomorrowland in 2019, the subversive production was shelved for the fabled festival's second weekend due to the collapse of the Freedom Stage before its indefinite postponement in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Prydz is now back to announce that his fan favorite "Holosphere" shows will be returning in 2021, live and in the flesh. The advanced production, which Prydz said he was using to "try and blow people away, but in a way that they haven’t been blown away before at an electronic dance music event," will be re-introduced at Tomorrowland and Creamfields next year.

Prydz took to Facebook to share the exciting news along with a teaser, which sent his fans into a fever pitch ahead of next year. You can check out the post below.

