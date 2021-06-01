Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street
Author:
Publish date:

Rick Guest

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

As the stateside live music scene picks up the pieces of a lost year, Eric Prydz seems to be returning as hungry as ever.

The iconic DJ and progressive house producer has announced an upcoming outdoor concert in Los Angeles with fabled event brand Factory 93, known for their iconic warehouse parties in the City of Angels. The announcement arrives less than two weeks after Prydz shared the news of his impending New York City takeover, a four-date Brooklyn warehouse run split between two weekends in November and December, respectively.

Prydz's upcoming Los Angeles gig is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street. Check out the flyer below.

E20ZW22XMAgYp_x

No word yet on what kind of staging Prydz—who is renowned for his intricate live production—will be bringing to the West Coast. Fans can read the tea leaves of the recent news that his team is planning to bring his immersive "Holosphere" setup to the U.S. after signing with CAA. However, it's important to note that the Factory 93 show is far from confirmed to feature the fan-favorite production rig.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 3rd at 12PM PT.

FOLLOW ERIC PRYDZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/EricPrydzOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ericprydz
Instagram: instagram.com/ericprydz
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WNQq7N

Related

eric prydz holosphere
NEWS

Eric Prydz's Holosphere Shows Rescheduled to 2022 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

The decision to move the shows was made after Tomorrowland rescheduled to the same August dates as Creamfields.

Lee Foss MK Anabel
NEWS

Lee Foss, MK, and Anabel Englund to Appear at Factory 93 Livestream Tomorrow

The livestream will go down via Insomniac's YouTube, TikTok and Littlstar channels.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Four Brooklyn Warehouse Shows With "Brand New Production"

Drumcode founder Adam Beyer will also appear during the second leg of the NYC takeover.

eric prydz holosphere
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2021 "Holosphere" Shows at Tomorrowland and Creamfields

Prydz's mind-bending stage production is on the mend following its demise at the hands of COVID-19.

A color photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz during a performance wearing blue over a blue background.
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces First Show in Liverpool in a Decade

Tickets go on sale November 29th.

Bob Moses is Jimmy Vallance and Tom Howie. Cr: Lucas.Mk
EVENTS

Bob Moses Announce 2022 Concert at Los Angeles' Iconic Greek Theatre

Grammy-nominated electronic artist Jon Hopkins will also perform.

eric prydz
NEWS

CAA Signs Eric Prydz With Plans to Bring "Holosphere" to the US

"We welcome that challenge. He's got a team of experts around him, guys that don't mess around."

Eric Prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Announces First and Only HOLO U.S. Shows

Eric Prydz' groundbreaking show is going on a very limited run in NYC.