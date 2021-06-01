Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

As the stateside live music scene picks up the pieces of a lost year, Eric Prydz seems to be returning as hungry as ever.

The iconic DJ and progressive house producer has announced an upcoming outdoor concert in Los Angeles with fabled event brand Factory 93, known for their iconic warehouse parties in the City of Angels. The announcement arrives less than two weeks after Prydz shared the news of his impending New York City takeover, a four-date Brooklyn warehouse run split between two weekends in November and December, respectively.

Prydz's upcoming Los Angeles gig is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street. Check out the flyer below.

No word yet on what kind of staging Prydz—who is renowned for his intricate live production—will be bringing to the West Coast. Fans can read the tea leaves of the recent news that his team is planning to bring his immersive "Holosphere" setup to the U.S. after signing with CAA. However, it's important to note that the Factory 93 show is far from confirmed to feature the fan-favorite production rig.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 3rd at 12PM PT.

