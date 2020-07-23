Eric Prydz Unveils New [CELL.] Stage for Tomorrowland's Virtual Festival

Throughout his illustrious career, Eric Prydz has gone above and beyond when it comes to his stage production. More often than not, when you head to a live show, you expect an impressive LED panel set-up, lasers, and maybe the odd fireball every so often. Prydz, however, doesn't settle for just that. He's worked over the years to produce some of the most jaw-dropping visual spectacles electronic music has seen, including the V O I D and EPIC: HOLOSPHERE.

The esteemed Swedish DJ and producer is back with his next design, reimagined for the livestreaming age. Dubbed [CELL.], it's a stage specifically made for Tomorrowland Around the World, the virtual festival that will take place this weekend.

In a teaser Prydz shared with his fans, you can see a dark, haunting corridor that will project light and lasers across all four sides like an intergalactic space ship. If anyone could make livestreams feel otherworldly, it's Prydz.

Tune in to see Eric Prydz this Saturday, July 25th from 21:30 - 22:30. You can purchase tickets here.

