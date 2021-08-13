The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, More Set to Headline Escapade 2021
Following months of uncertainty, the organizers of Escapade Music Festival have provided an important update.
Earlier this year, the organizers of Ottawa's renowned Escapade music festival decided that the event's rescheduled dates in mid-June 2021 were too soon to host a safe event, thus determining a fall postponement would be the best course of action. 

Initially, the newly slated dates were September 3rd to 5th, offering a three-day experience. However, due to "ongoing changes and COVID restrictions," Escapade ultimately scrapped its Friday launch and pushed it one day, truncating the fest to just September 4th and 5th.

Despite the change, there is still much to celebrate for fans of Escapade thanks to its massive lineup. While the full bill is yet to be released, so far it includes The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, Jauz, and Claude Vonstroke, among others. You can check out the current lineup below and join the waitlist for tickets here

Flyer for Escapade 2021 in collaboration with Bud Light on September 4th and 5th.

One of the most crucial updates about the event is its new vaccination policy. You can check out the full update here, but in short, only those who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend. Proof of full vaccination status will be a requirement to receive a wristband for entry. Additionally, there will be a COVID-19 symptom screening at the gate. 

The official Escapade website specifies that should an individual be unable to present proof of vaccination—or a valid doctor's note for an exception from the rule—or appears to exhibit any COVID-like symptoms, they will be turned away without a refund.

Another notable update is that the location of the event has changed. Escapade 2021 will now be hosted at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium, featuring only two stages as opposed to three in previous years. The Main Stage will be located inside the Stadium on the field and the House Party/Bass Stage will be located on the exterior of the Stadium.

If you are unable to attend and are seeking a refund, all refund requests must be completed before August 13th, 2021, 11:59pm. To begin the refund process, navigate here

