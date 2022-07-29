Photos: Escapade Music Festival Lands Huge 2022 Edition With ILLENIUM, Tiësto and More

Skip to main content
Escapade returned to TD Place in Ottawa this year for its biggest festival to date.

Escapade returned to TD Place in Ottawa this year for its biggest festival to date.

Escapade Music Festival made its grand return to Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium June 24-26, further cementing itself as one of the most exciting festivals in Canada’s capital.

After being postponed for two years in a row due to regulations related to COVID-19, Escapade Music Festival made sure it landed its official return in a more than impressive way. While the beloved Canadian fest took place at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium in September 2021, fans and attendees were aching to return to TD Place Stadium for the anticipated summer edition.

And Escapade's organizers made sure to deliver.

Deadmau5 at Escapade Music Festival 2022

Deadmau5 at Escapade Music Festival 2022.

Not only did the Escapade team extend the festival to three days with this year’s edition, but they also planned their biggest lineup yet. A slew of dance music’s most esteemed DJs and producers were joined by a large number of young, innovative artists on the bill.

Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park, Ottawa

Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park, Ottawa.

Escapade Music Festival featured an impressive three stages, two of which were located right outside the TD Place Stadium. Its massive Mainstage included sets by Lost Kings, Nicky Romero and Tiësto on the festival’s first day before ILLENIUM enchanted attendees with a typically explosive performance.

Meanwhile, the Stadium Stage hosted bass-heavy DJ sets by ATLiens, Ganja White Night and two EDM.com Class members, Lucii and Ray Volpe, who were included in the prestigious 2021 and 2022 lists, respectively. Not to mention a riveting headline performance from the legendary deadmau5.

The Trance Mainstage, on the other hand, boasted euphoric performances from the likes of Cosmic Gate, Andrew Rayel and Markus Schulz as well as progressive house luminary Audien, who took the decks for a special trance set.

Ray Volpe at Escapade Music Festival 2022

Ray Volpe at Escapade Music Festival 2022.

On Escapade’s second day, the Stadium Stage featured a takeover from Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records, with otherworldly sets from Trivecta, Kill The Noise, Wooli, Said The Sky, Seven Lions and more.

In addition to Lions' solo set, the melodic bass pioneer teamed up with Kill The Noise for a special B2B performance, which mesmerized attendees with soaring synths and devastating bass. The Trance Stage turned into the House Party Stage on that same day, hosting sets from GORDO, Solardo and Duke Dumont while the likes of Deorro, Alan Walker, Kaskade and DJ Snake took over the Mainstage.

Solardo at Escapade Music Festival 2022

Solardo at Escapade Music Festival 2022.

Day Three wrapped up the festival with a bang. Superstars such as Sam Feldt, Don Diablo, Above & Beyond and Martin Garrix lit up the Mainstage with explosive performances while Spag Heddy, SVDDEN DEATH, SLANDER and Excision brought their ruthless sounds to the Stadium Stage.

Finally, the House Party stage featured a headlining performance by masked G-house star Malaa as well as groovy DJ sets from Dom Dolla, John Summit, Joel Corry and more to tie a bow on a blue-ribbon festival experience.

Joel Corry at Escapade Music Festival 2022

Joel Corry at Escapade Music Festival 2022.

