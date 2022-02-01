Escapade's 2022 Festival to Feature Seven Lions, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, More

Skip to main content
Escapade is returning bigger than ever in 2022.

Escapade Music Festival (via Facebook)

Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival once again bears the promise of new adventures and excitement, including the chance to win a weekend of VIP treatment.

While the gap between Escapade 2019—the festival's landmark 10th edition—and their 2021 event was a long 802 days (but who's counting?), the wait until Escapade 2022 will be substantially shorter for fans. Having last taken place in September, Escapade is now set to return to its regularly scheduled weekend in June. And even better still, the event is expanding to a full three days of entertainment.

Escapade has courted Above & Beyond, deadmau5, DJ Snake, ILLENIUM, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, and more to take the stage at Lansdowne Park in 2022. Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint is also set to initiate a dedicated stage takeover, bringing fans the best in future bass and melodic dubstep.

Escapade Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Escapade Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Escapade has already sold half of available tickets, but the general sale begins this Thursday at noon local time, so there's still time to secure your spot. You can purchase tickets here.

However, for those who are feeling lucky, Escapade is also giving away a prize pack that will make one attendee's experience especially memorable. The giveaway includes $2,000, four VIP passes, and hotel accommodations for a group of four. Find out more below.

