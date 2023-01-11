Skip to main content
Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

Another year, another massive lineup for Escapade.

Last year's huge edition of the three-day event only served to further cement it as one of Canada's most beloved electronic music festivals. And after unveiling its latest lineup, it seems Escapade's organizers are going even bigger in 2023.

They've now unveiled a staggering roster of artists to throw down in Ottawa in 2023. In a lineup akin to an almanac of dance music superstars, Tiësto, Kygo, Rezz, Zedd, deadmau5, Marshmello, Subtronics, Nora En Pure, Excision and Virtual Riot only scratch the surface.

Deadmau5 at Escapade Music Festival 2022

deadmau5 performs at Escapade Music Festival 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

By Jason Heffler
CH__Feel So Close_ Beauty_Still_01_Final
EVENTS

Watch a Preview of Calvin Harris' First-Ever "Immersive" Virtual Concert

Fans can experience Calvin Harris' "immersive" VR world, which will feature audio-reactive visuals, on TikTok LIVE.

By Rachel Freeman
ellie goulding
NEWS

Ellie Goulding Postpones Fifth Album, "Higher Than Heaven"

Goulding has suggested the album, "Higher Than Heaven," will see her returning to her EDM roots.

By Rachel Freeman

Escapade is renowned not only for its annual lineups, but also its triumphs during the global pandemic. The festival's proprietors heralded the safe return of live music after its 2021 iteration, which documented zero COVID-19 infections despite hosting roughly 20,000 attendees.

Escapade is scheduled to return to Lansdowne Park from June 23-25. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12th at 12pm ET (9am PT).

Check out the festival's full 2023 lineup below.

The 2023 lineup for Escapade Music Festival features deadmau5, Tiësto, Kygo, Marshmello and more.

The 2023 lineup for Escapade Music Festival features deadmau5, Tiësto, Kygo, Marshmello and more.

FOLLOW ESCAPADE MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/escapademusicfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/EscapadeMF
Instagram: instagram.com/escapademf

Related

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

MOONRISE2019_0811_205720-2747_ALIVECOVERAGE_720h-1
EVENTS

Moonrise Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Zedd, Excision, More

Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos says he and Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella have plans to "take the whole festival experience to the next level" in 2022.

countdown nye
EVENTS

Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup

The alien-themed SoCal festival will feature four stages and over 80 artists.

Escapade MF
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, More Set to Headline Escapade 2021

Following months of uncertainty, the organizers of Escapade Music Festival have provided an important update.

Deadmau5 at Escapade Music Festival 2022
EVENTS

Photos: Escapade Music Festival Lands Huge 2022 Edition With ILLENIUM, Tiësto and More

Escapade returned to TD Place in Ottawa this year for its biggest festival to date.

escapade-2
EVENTS

Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival Postponed to Fall 2021

Organizers said that producing a festival in June 2021 is "still unrealistic."

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023: See the Full Lineup

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.