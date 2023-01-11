Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Another year, another massive lineup for Escapade.

Last year's huge edition of the three-day event only served to further cement it as one of Canada's most beloved electronic music festivals. And after unveiling its latest lineup, it seems Escapade's organizers are going even bigger in 2023.

They've now unveiled a staggering roster of artists to throw down in Ottawa in 2023. In a lineup akin to an almanac of dance music superstars, Tiësto, Kygo, Rezz, Zedd, deadmau5, Marshmello, Subtronics, Nora En Pure, Excision and Virtual Riot only scratch the surface.

deadmau5 performs at Escapade Music Festival 2022. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Escapade is renowned not only for its annual lineups, but also its triumphs during the global pandemic. The festival's proprietors heralded the safe return of live music after its 2021 iteration, which documented zero COVID-19 infections despite hosting roughly 20,000 attendees.

Escapade is scheduled to return to Lansdowne Park from June 23-25. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12th at 12pm ET (9am PT).

Check out the festival's full 2023 lineup below.

The 2023 lineup for Escapade Music Festival features deadmau5, Tiësto, Kygo, Marshmello and more. c/o Escapade Music Festival

