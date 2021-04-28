Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival Postponed to Fall 2021

Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival Postponed to Fall 2021

Organizers said that producing a festival in June 2021 is "still unrealistic."
Author:
Publish date:

Escapade Music Festival

Organizers said that producing a festival in June 2021 is "still unrealistic."

Ottawa's Escapade is the latest major music festival to cash in its chips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in August 2020 organizers announced the festival's mid-June 2021 dates and lineup, which was to feature ILLENIUM, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Kaskade, among many other electronic music superstars.

Citing the "unrealistic" possibility of producing a festival at this moment, organizers have now moved Escapade to September 3-5, 2021. If those dates aren't viable, the event will be pushed to 2022, says a statement released by Escapade.

"Initial reopening timelines are being announced and we van finally start to see some normality in sight for Canada," the statement reads. "However, the team has come to the decision that producing a festival in June is still unrealistic. We have seen the growing list of festivals postponing to 2022; however, you do everything you can for family, and so we owe it to each one of you to try and bring you some form of Bug [sic] Light Escapade Music Festival in 2021!"

escapade music festival

The 2017 edition of Escapade Music Festival.

The announcement arrives during precarious times in Canada in terms of the country's COVID-19 response. According to CBC News, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 217 new infections and five more deaths today, April 28th, pushing the city's COVID-19 death toll over 500.

Organizers are accepting refund requests and will announce next steps on May 14th. You can read the full statement from Escapade below.

179577773_3824119877637177_509139706253402804_n

FOLLOW ESCAPADE MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/escapademusicfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/EscapadeMF
Instagram: instagram.com/escapademf

Related

escapade-2
EVENTS

Illenium, Martin Garrix, More to Headline Escapade Music Festival 2021

Despite its delay into 2021, Escapade aims to return better than ever.

Pagoda - Shambhala MF
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Postponed to 2022 Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

A statement shared by organizers cited "too many unknowns right now."

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Postpones 20th Anniversary Event to 2021

Yet another major festival brand cashes in its chips due to the impact of COVID-19.

bpm festival costa rica
EVENTS

2021 Edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Citing the impact of the pandemic, organizers said they worked tirelessly with the Costa Rican government, but to no avail.

Screen-Shot-2021-03-18-at-11.00.28-AM
EVENTS

Burning Man Officially Postponed to 2022

Black Rock City organizers confirmed the news in a somber blog post.

Shambhala Music Festival
NEWS

Shambhala Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

Another beloved music festival bites the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.

New Project (4)
EVENTS

Tennessee's Bigfoot Electro 2021 Festival Reveals Monster Lineup of Bass Music Artists

Yheti, DMVU, The Widdler and more will stampede Tracy City over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

ubbi dubbi
EVENTS

Vaccinated Express Lanes Planned for Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

Organizer Disco Donnie said the lanes are "100% part of the plan."