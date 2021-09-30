One Month After Escapade Music Festival, Organizers Celebrate Zero COVID-19 Cases

"We are thrilled to be able to help pave the way for the industry and show that live events can return safely."

2021 has been marred by a revolving door of gloomy virus-related headlines, but the organizers of Escapade Music Festival have just slammed it shut.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, who reported that organizers claimed zero documented COVID-19 cases arose from this year's festival, Escapade 2021 attracted approximately 10,000 people on each of September 4th and 5th at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park. In a move many had deemed controversial, attendees were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's a milestone worth celebrating. It was a turbulent road to the rapturous 2021 edition of Escapade, which featured headlining performances by The Chainsmokers and ILLENIUM, among other dance music superstars. Organizers were forced to postpone the event back in April, citing the "unrealistic" possibility of producing a festival in June amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Escapade's organizers took to Facebook to exult at the success of their 2021 edition.

"Together, we were able to demonstrate that through enhanced safety measures, a safe festival can be had and there is a clear path to bringing live events back to each and every one of you as quickly as possible," the post reads.

"We are thrilled to be able to help pave the way for the industry and show that live events can return safely," added festival director Ali Shafaee in a statement.

Escapade's triumph is a testament to its staff and infrastructure. Despite a similar turnout, a Dutch electronic music festival called Verknipt was blasted by health officials earlier this summer after they linked the event to over 1,000 infections.

