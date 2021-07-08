Insomniac Announces Escape Halloween 2021 Lineup

Insomniac’s largest megastructure stage design in history, The Grimm, will be returning.
Author:
Publish date:

Keiki-Lani Knudsen

Insomniac is on a roll now that restrictions have been lifted, and that means it’s time to start preparing for their beloved annual Escape Halloween festival. North America’s largest Halloween dance music festival is returning for its 10th year at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on October 29th and 30th.

As is tradition, the lineup is stacked with over 65 dance music titans, including DJ SnakeGryffin, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Eric Prydz, Zomboy, Benny Benassi, and many more.

Insomniac has some treats up their sleeves for Escape Halloween 2021. For the first time ever, Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode will host Cirez D, Ben Klock, Ida Engberg, and Layton Giordani on a special curated stage.

In other exciting news, Insomniac’s largest megastructure stage design in history, The Grimm, will be returning to the Voodoo Village. Other features that will be lurking in the shadows of the NOS Event Center will be The Red Ringmaster at The Psycho Circus and The Sanitarium, among others. The Sewer District will be barricaded off, transformed into a dystopian territory featuring the curated sounds of Factory 93.

Passes will be available starting this Friday, July 9th at 12PM PT. Tickets and more information are available here. Check out the full lineup below.

Escape Halloween 2021 lineup.

