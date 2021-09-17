Here Are All the Events Going Down In Las Vegas the Week of EDC 2021
After the most tumultuous year in the event's history, EDC Las Vegas is set to return to Sin City for its most memorable music festival to date.
Considering its influence as a major boon to the city's economy, EDC essentially takes over the city and annually transforms it into an electronic dance music oasis for a week. And after a lost year—marred by a controversial postponement and explosive backlash from fans contrived by the impact of COVID-19—Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella's efforts to plan an unforgettable experience are but a foregone conclusion.
EDC Week 2021 includes over 40 shows at a bevy of the city's most iconic clubbing destinations as well as its newest venues, Zouk Group's Élia Beach Club, Ayu Dayclub, and Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. To read more about how the legendary, Singapore-based Zouk Group is changing the fabric of Vegas nightlife, check out our exclusive feature.
The resurgence of Insomniac's flagship festival will take place October 22-24. The world's leading electronic music festival promoter tapped a staggering lineup for the occasion featuring Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Eric Prydz, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, REZZ, Kaskade, and many more of EDM's corps d'elite.
Check out the full list of events taking place the week of EDC Las Vegas 2021 below, sourced by Insomniac. You can purchase tickets here.
Wednesday, October 20
- Diplo - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Dom Dolla - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- LP GIOBBI - Commonwealth Las Vegas (Featuring LP Giobbi, Skye, Jako)
Thursday, October 21
- Bassrush Pool Party - DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Featuring Kayzo, Wooli, Sullivan King, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Shiverz and Fallen b2b Richter)
- ZHU with special guest Mathame - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Insomniac Records Pool Party - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas (Featuring John Summit, Noizu, Matroda, LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty, Westend, Honeyluv)
- RL Grime - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Kaskade - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Nora En Pure - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Steve Aoki - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- ILLENIUM - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Alan Walker - Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Basscon Pool Party - The Strat Elation Pool at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod
- Factory 93 - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (Featuring Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld, Enrico Sangiuliano, Patrick Topping, Eli Brown, Sita Abellán)
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Special guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Ship Wrek - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
Friday, October 22
- DJ Snake - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Marshmello - XS at Wynn Las Vegas
- Steve Aoki - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Vintage Culture - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Niiko and Swae - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Tyga - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Dreamstate - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate)
Saturday, October 23
- Zedd - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Carnage - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Chris Lake - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Modern Machines - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- NGHTMRE - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- Loud Luxury - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Above & Beyond: AnjunaFamily Reunion Tour - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Above & Beyond, Gardenstate, Fatum, Pretty Pink, Tomas Heredia)
Sunday, October 24
- Purple Disco Machine - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Diplo - XS at Wynn Las Vegas
- Dillon Francis - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
- Black Coffee - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- FISHER - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Deadmau5 - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Special Guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Buza - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
Monday, October 25
- John Summit - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tuesday, October 26
- Techno Taco Tuesday - Lucky Day (Featuring WhoMadeWho and Bad Beat)
