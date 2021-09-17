Here Are All the Events Going Down In Las Vegas the Week of EDC 2021

Tiësto, Marshmello, DJ Snake, and many more will perform at over 40 events throughout Sin City in celebration of the return of EDC Las Vegas.

After the most tumultuous year in the event's history, EDC Las Vegas is set to return to Sin City for its most memorable music festival to date.

Considering its influence as a major boon to the city's economy, EDC essentially takes over the city and annually transforms it into an electronic dance music oasis for a week. And after a lost year—marred by a controversial postponement and explosive backlash from fans contrived by the impact of COVID-19—Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella's efforts to plan an unforgettable experience are but a foregone conclusion.

EDC Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jake West/Insomniac

EDC Week 2021 includes over 40 shows at a bevy of the city's most iconic clubbing destinations as well as its newest venues, Zouk Group's Élia Beach Club, Ayu Dayclub, and Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. To read more about how the legendary, Singapore-based Zouk Group is changing the fabric of Vegas nightlife, check out our exclusive feature.

The resurgence of Insomniac's flagship festival will take place October 22-24. The world's leading electronic music festival promoter tapped a staggering lineup for the occasion featuring Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Eric Prydz, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, REZZ, Kaskade, and many more of EDM's corps d'elite.

Check out the full list of events taking place the week of EDC Las Vegas 2021 below, sourced by Insomniac. You can purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, October 20

Diplo - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Dom Dolla - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LP GIOBBI - Commonwealth Las Vegas ( Featuring LP Giobbi, Skye, Jako)

Thursday, October 21

Bassrush Pool Party - DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Featuring Kayzo, Wooli, Sullivan King, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Shiverz and Fallen b2b Richter)

ZHU with special guest Mathame - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas

Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Insomniac Records Pool Party - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas (Featuring John Summit, Noizu, Matroda, LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty, Westend, Honeyluv)

RL Grime - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Kaskade - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Nora En Pure - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Steve Aoki - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

ILLENIUM - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Alan Walker - Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Basscon Pool Party - The Strat Elation Pool at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

Factory 93 - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (Featuring Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld, Enrico Sangiuliano, Patrick Topping, Eli Brown, Sita Abellán)

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Special guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Ship Wrek - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Friday, October 22

DJ Snake - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Marshmello - XS at Wynn Las Vegas

Steve Aoki - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Vintage Culture - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Niiko and Swae - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Tyga - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Dreamstate - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate)

Saturday, October 23

Zedd - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Carnage - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Chris Lake - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Modern Machines - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

NGHTMRE - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Loud Luxury - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Above & Beyond: AnjunaFamily Reunion Tour - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Above & Beyond, Gardenstate, Fatum, Pretty Pink, Tomas Heredia)

Sunday, October 24

Purple Disco Machine - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas

Diplo - XS at Wynn Las Vegas

Dillon Francis - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Black Coffee - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

FISHER - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Deadmau5 - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Special Guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Buza - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Monday, October 25

John Summit - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Tuesday, October 26

Techno Taco Tuesday - Lucky Day (Featuring WhoMadeWho and Bad Beat)

