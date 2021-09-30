Here's Everything You Need to Know About Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

Beyond Wonderland is finally back in the PNW and we're here for your one-stop Gorge Amphitheatre shop.

With just hours to go before Insomniac's inaugural Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, we put together an all-encompassing cheat sheet to make your two-day festival experience as smooth as possible.

While many Gorge veterans may already be prepared, it never hurts to get some extra help from your friends at EDM.com. So let's jump down the rabbit hole.

Beyond Wonderland sign at SoCal festival. Ivan Meneses

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Yes, we're sick of talking about them too. But if you want to party, you have to be safe.

For the most part, Insomniac is asking the same as most other large-scale festivals. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative test taken at least 72 prior to the day you attend. Digital copies, such as photos of a vaccine card or negative test, will also be accepted. Masks are not required but will be strongly encouraged throughout the event.

Insomniac will be offering onsite testing for $30 if you're unable to get it done beforehand. Head here for more information.

STAY WARM

The struggles unique to the Gorge Amphitheatre are ever-changing since the weather in the Pacific Northwest is generally unpredictable. Paradiso has experienced storms in the past, while just a few months ago Bass Canyon was hit with a severe wind that shut down the festival for a few hours. With Beyond Wonderland taking place at the beginning of fall, ensure you pack accordingly.

While normally we'd suggest bringing sunscreen and a few cozy things to change into at night, this time around we recommend you dress warmly as soon as possible. The Gorge is predicted to be in the 40s at night and there's always a good chance of windchill. Sunset will likely be around 7PM, making those cold nights come much faster. If you haven't done so already, pick up a locker to save you the headache of carrying your cold-weather gear around all day.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge weather predictions c/o Press

CAMPING ESSENTIALS

Now that we've covered what you need to bring to keep yourself warm, let's get back to the basics. Treat this event like any other camping trip and bring food, water, and all other essential necessities. Also bring extra blankets for your tent to keep things as warm as possible during the cold nights. Although it'll be cold, ice or cold packs are crucial for keeping your food fresh throughout the weekend.

We also believe it's incredibly important to make sure your tents and canopies are secured. Last month, Bass Canyon saw a tent graveyard after many were ripped from the ground due to a windstorm. Ensure each tent is at least staked, though placing an extra one in a few sections may help ensure it doesn't travel half a mile away from you when you're outside of it. Find Insomniac's packing list here and look below for Bass Canyon's camping recommendations.

Bass Canyon camping essentials

GET THERE EARLY

This step is crucial. Yes, getting there early ensures you get the full experience, but it also ensures you aren't stuck in the camping line until it's dark outside and you're stuck setting up your tents using phone flashlights.

We really can't say it enough: get there early. If you're planning on attending the pre-party or you simply want to relax and hit the hay at a decent time, we recommend you leave as early as you can Thursday.

THE PRE-PARTY

Speaking of the pre-party, Insomniac has made this an entirely free event. The pre-party will take place inside the venue and features an incredibly talented lineup including Drezo, Nostalgix, Virtual Riot, Wuki, Subset, Frida K, and Faraday. We suggest getting your tents set up as quickly as possible and heading straight to the venue, as catching these sets on Thursday may help with set time conflicts for the rest of the weekend.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Pre-Party lineup c/o Press

NOT-SO-DEFINITIVE LIST OF CAMPGROUND ACTIVITIES

Each year, promoters go out of their way to provide a unique campground experience at the Gorge. There are two general stores: one next to Acorn Village and one between Fox Den and Cheshire Cove. Additionally, each camping area has dedicated showers, though the lines can be long if you aren't there early. Food carts are located in the pivot, near the general store that separates the Fox Den and Cheshire Cove.

Insomniac has also gone out of their way to ensure there are plenty of campground activities. Aside from the pre-party that we already covered, they've booked out a silent disco featuring Subset as well as local talents Rohry, Matsu, and more. They'll also offer yoga and arts and crafts in the campgrounds.

If none of these options appeal to you, spend some time wandering your camping area and make some new friends. There's always something fun going down in the campgrounds.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge camping activities c/o Press

