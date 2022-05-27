Sunset Music Festival 2022: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Tampa's homegrown festival and jewel in the Disco Donnie Presents family, Sunset Music Festival, is returning this weekend, May 27-29. Disco Donnie Presents is known for putting together some of the biggest and most expansive lineups for their festivals, and this year Sunset Music Festival is no exception. EDM.com has put together a list of all the information you need to know going into this weekend's event.

FESTIVAL HOURS

Sunset Music Festival takes place this Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with shows beginning at noon and running until late at night.

Day 1: Friday, May 27th

Parking lots open at 3:00 PM

Box office open at 3:00 PM

Gates open at 4:00 PM

The event ends at 12:00 AM

Day 2: Saturday, May 28th

Parking lots open at 3:00 PM

Box office open at 3:00 PM

Gates open at 4:00 PM

The event ends at 12:00 AM

Day 3: Sunday, May 29th

Parking lots open at 3:00 PM

Box office open at 3:00 PM

Gates open at 4:00 PM

The event ends at 10:00 PM

LOCATION

Sunset Music Festival is held at Raymond James Stadium. A prime location and convenient for locals and travelers, the stadium is centrally located within Tampa. The official venue address is: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607.

VENUE MAP

Get yourself acquainted with the festival grounds and where each stage you plan on checking out is. You can navigate the festival map below and see all of the stages that are set to host the 80+ artists performing on the lineup. Download it or screenshot it to save it for later while you're at the festival.

Sunset Music Festival Venue Map 2022

PARKING

If you are planning on driving and parking at the festival, there are a few things you need to know. Utilizing the sizable space the stadium has to offer, there is plentiful parking in the south lot of Raymond James Stadium. Standard parking is $43 per day and Premium Parking is $53.75 per day.

It is highly recommended and encouraged that you purchase your parking pass ahead of the festival online. There are no cash sales for Parking Passes, only credit and debit cards will be accepted. You can buy parking passes here.

Accessible Parking

ADA Parking is available to patrons with valid handicap placards, plates, or permits, as well as applicable proof that it belongs to them. For information on ADA accessible parking and entry, please use the form at the bottom of the SMF website page here.

RIDESHARE PARKING

For those of you who are planning on using a rideshare app or catching a ride from a friend, the festival has implemented a designated spot for you to safely and swiftly enter and exit the festival.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up are located on the east side of the stadium in Lot C. To locate the venue entrance, walk north on Himes Ave. The venue address is located on Himes Ave. It's important to note that you WILL NOT be able to enter the venue on Dale Mabry Avenue.

Check out the Ride Share Map below.

Sunset Music Festival 2022 Rideshare Map

WRISTBANDS

Sunset Music Festival is a cashless festival. Your wristband can act as a handy digital wallet. Scan your official SMF wristband to pay for food, drinks, merch, and anything else at the festival. For more information on wristbands, you can read about them here.

RESTRICTIONS

Of course, no fun can be had if there aren't a couple of rules we must obey in order to keep us all safe. The festival rules are as follows:

NO Tailgating.

NO Camping or sleeping in your vehicle.

NO Buying or selling tickets.

NO Vandalism.

NO Loitering or other illegal behavior.

NO Drinking alcohol.

NO Illegal drug use.

NO Drones, model aircraft, kites, and any other remote controlled or tethered flying objects.

LINEUP

The lineup for this year's Sunset Festival is, to no surprise, stacked. With over 80+ artists scheduled to perform at the festival, Disco Donnie Presents and Sunset Events have held nothing back in booking some of the biggest headliners in the scene. Check out the lineup and schedule below.

Sunset Music Festival 2022 Day To Day Lineup

SAFETY, WELLNESS, FOOD & BEVERAGE

Safety is the main concern for everyone attending a music festival. To ensure you have an enjoyable time, remember to have fun but be safe. Make sure to listen to the beat of your own drum so that you can enjoy the rewarding feeling of listening to your favorite songs with friends old and new.

It's easy to get split up from your friends at festivals. Know where your friends are, set up meeting points, and stick together. Use the buddy system to make sure you all stay safe. Be sure to look out for fellow festival-goers. We are all friends here and if you see something, or see someone who might need help, be sure to ask the friendly festival staff to assist. Also, ensure that you leave the festival with everyone in your crew.

The weather is unpredictable and in the sunshine state, the sun can shine real bright, leaving you extra hot, and burned. Make sure to wear sunscreen. Adding on all of the non-stop dancing and physical activity, your body can be left depleted which can lead to dehydration and overheating. Have the time of your life, but make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Water has been made free and available all over the festival so you can refill empty containers on the go and keep up with the party. Upon entry, hydrating backpacks and reusable bottles must be empty, but they are allowed in. There will also be fresh fruit stands to help you replenish your sugars, as well as sports drinks and other options available at concession stands.

BE YOURSELF

It's important to remember that sometimes partying can seem like an all-or-nothing type of deal. When in truth, you can enjoy the show without alcohol or illegal narcotics. Choose to take nothing at all. If you are under 21 years of age, you can't drink - period. Please remember that your body weight and height factor into how much alcohol is safe to consume. Alcohol does not cool you off or rehydrate you. Be responsible and don't feel the need to party this way. Going to a music festival to enjoy the music, dance, and enjoy fun times spent with friends is what it's really all about.

If you do choose to drink, please exercise caution if you get behind the wheel. Don't drink or use drugs and then get behind the wheel. Make sure you have a safe ride set up. Take a cab, have a designated driver, or use Uber/Lyft to play it safe. We are fortunate to live in a time where hailing a ride from almost anywhere is possible. There's no reason to get behind the wheel if you're under the influence of anything.

ZERO TOLERANCE

It's important to note that Sunset Music Festival enforces a zero-tolerance drug policy. This includes all marijuana, even medicinal. Don't be that person who ends up getting escorted out of the venue.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

Whether you overheat and need to cool down, need to rehydrate with electrolytes, or could use some aspirin, band-aids, or earplugs, Sunset Festival has professional medical staff on-site ready to assist you. You can locate the medical tents by looking for the First Aid stations marked with a red cross scattered around the festival grounds. You are welcome to visit these for any health-related issues.

ADDITIONAL TIPS

Consent Matters.

If at any time during the event you don't feel safe, don't want to ride home with someone, or feel someone is not respecting your right to consent, please visit any of the festival medical tents for help.

Respect The Space.

Music festivals are our temporary homes for the event. Please respect these spaces and treat them as your own. Do your part and help pick up after yourself and others.

Be Gentle On Your Ears.

Ear damage is a real thing and it can happen to any of us who attend music festivals. No one wants to leave a festival with hearing damage. Consider investing in a pair of high fidelity earplugs, they may just save your hearing. If you don't have access to high-fidelity earplugs, stop by the medical tent to pick up a pair of standard earplugs.

And Have Fun!

Fans enjoying the main stage at Sunset Music Festival BRPHOTO.CO

