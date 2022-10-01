Skip to main content
Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Mersiv and More to Headline Evolutions Festival 2022

Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Mersiv and More to Headline Evolutions Festival 2022

The fest is returning to Pattersonville, New York for a three-day bass music spectacular.

c/o Press

The fest is returning to Pattersonville, New York for a three-day bass music spectacular.

With art, music and community at its bedrock, 845 Vibrations is gearing up for a monster 2022 edition of Evolutions Festival.

Taking place in Pattersonville, New York from October 7-9, the hybrid camping event and electronic music festival is slated for a momentous year. Organizers are bringing together some of dubstep and bass music's most beloved names while curating a unique festival experience in the forest, which is bound to strengthen the bonds of its community.

Evolutions Festival.  

Evolutions Festival.  

Evolutions Festival features a huge lineup of established and fast-rising bass music producers. It boasts headlining performances from the likes of Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Subdocta, Manic Focus, Mersiv and Minnesota—a diverse group of artists who will set the tone and enchant attendees over the festival's three days and nights. Other notable artists include ZEKE BEATS, Sully, Ravenscoon, Kumarion and Space Wizard. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Evolutions Festival 1
EVENTS

Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Mersiv and More to Headline Evolutions Festival 2022

The fest is returning to Pattersonville, New York for a three-day bass music spectacular.

By EDM.com Staff
FNGRS CRSSD event
EVENTS

Kaskade, Chris Lake, FISHER, More Announced for FNGRS CRSSD's New NYE Event

The inaugural PROPER NYE is stacked with house music heavyweights.

By Mikala Lugen
SNBRN
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Explores Creative Freedom In Emotive 19-Track Sophomore Album, "The Old Days"

"The Old Days" gives fans a glimpse into the introspective work of SNBRN, focusing on the producer’s authenticity and storytelling.

By Mikala Lugen

Other than curating an unmatched auditory and visual experience, 845 Vibrations, the team behind Evolutions Festival, are operating the event with an altruistic approach. They'll be organizing food drives, coordinated trash clean-ups and much more.

Tickets and camping passes for Evolutions 2022 are available for purchase here and you can check out the full lineup below.

Evolutions Festival 2022 Lineup. 

Evolutions Festival 2022 Lineup. 

FOLLOW EVOLUTIONS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/evolutionsfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/evolutions_festival
Twitter: twitter.com/evolutions_fest
Website: 845vibrations.com

Related

NYE_AspireHigher-Whosjfk-12-31-21-1980
EVENTS

Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022

The first multi-day camping event as Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.

Blended Fest
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers, Galantis, More to Headline Blended Festival 2022

The music, wine and culinary fest returns to Nashville, Austin and San Diego this year, expanding to include Tampa as well.

arise music festival
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, Beats Antique to Headline Arise Music Festival 2022 At Lush Colorado Ranch

The beloved Colorado music and arts festival is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

Ocaso Festival
EVENTS

Amelie Lens, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, More Set to Headline Ocaso Festival 2022

The underground, multi-day music festival returns to Costa Rica January 6th to 11th.

QKI3PdgS
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Unites Jantsen and Mersiv for Wild Dubstep Single "Get Crazy"

The two have been teasing this one since last fall's Wakaan Music Festival.

Dirty Drive-in Instagram Square - Series
EVENTS

Denver's First Drive-In Rave Series is Here, Featuring Peekaboo, EPROM, Dirt Monkey, More

Buckle up, Denver EDM fans.

Subtronics, Boogie T, and Dirt Monkey
GEAR + TECH

Subtronics, Boogie T, and Dirt Monkey Announce 4/20 NFT Drop Featuring Nine Unreleased Tracks

The visual art component will be provided by Aaron Brooks, Kooz, and INCEDIGRIS.

291202427_346265827677877_9059971453243315756_n
EVENTS

5 Reasons Not to Miss Submersion 2022, a Stimulating Festival Experience

Chase & Status, Emancipator, Justin Martin and more are set for performances at the fest, scheduled for October 7-8 in New Jersey.