Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Mersiv and More to Headline Evolutions Festival 2022
With art, music and community at its bedrock, 845 Vibrations is gearing up for a monster 2022 edition of Evolutions Festival.
Taking place in Pattersonville, New York from October 7-9, the hybrid camping event and electronic music festival is slated for a momentous year. Organizers are bringing together some of dubstep and bass music's most beloved names while curating a unique festival experience in the forest, which is bound to strengthen the bonds of its community.
Evolutions Festival features a huge lineup of established and fast-rising bass music producers. It boasts headlining performances from the likes of Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Subdocta, Manic Focus, Mersiv and Minnesota—a diverse group of artists who will set the tone and enchant attendees over the festival's three days and nights. Other notable artists include ZEKE BEATS, Sully, Ravenscoon, Kumarion and Space Wizard.
Other than curating an unmatched auditory and visual experience, 845 Vibrations, the team behind Evolutions Festival, are operating the event with an altruistic approach. They'll be organizing food drives, coordinated trash clean-ups and much more.
Tickets and camping passes for Evolutions 2022 are available for purchase here and you can check out the full lineup below.
