Skip to main content
Excision Announces Massive Stadium Concert In Los Angeles

Excision Announces Massive Stadium Concert In Los Angeles

With a capacity of 22,000, the Banc of California Stadium offers Excision the opportunity to perform for the largest crowd of his career.

c/o Excision

With a capacity of 22,000, the Banc of California Stadium offers Excision the opportunity to perform for the largest crowd of his career.

Excision has once again taken dubstep where it's never been before.

The music entrepreneur and dubstep tastemaker has announced a massive concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The venue is currently home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and will soon be the home of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC.

With a capacity of 22,000, the Banc of California Stadium offers Excision the opportunity to perform for the largest crowd of his illustrious career. He joins an elite list of electronic music artists to perform at the $350 million arena, such as Kygo and RÜFÜS DU SOL, each of whom performed for sold-out crowds. Trance music legend Armin van Buuren is also performing there in April 2022, headlining the hotly anticipated ASOT 1000 festival.

banc of california stadium

The Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Recommended Articles

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Massive Stadium Concert In Los Angeles

With a capacity of 22,000, the Banc of California Stadium offers Excision the opportunity to perform for the largest crowd of his career.

By Jason Heffler
2 minutes ago
fisher
EVENTS

FISHER Announces First Ibiza Headline Residency

"Ibiza, brace yourselves… The Fish is coming."

By Jason Heffler
57 minutes ago
freejak
MUSIC RELEASES

Premiere: Listen to Freejak's Rework of Darude's "Sandstorm," a Favorite In Tiësto's DJ Sets

Tiësto dropped the track on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas and during his "One Night in London" show at the legendary Brixton Academy, among other performances.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago

Excision's "The Stadium" performance is scheduled for June 11th, 2022. He has not yet announced supporting artists, but fans are safe to expect a number of dubstep and bass music stars.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 4th at 10AM PT here.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer

Tickets to Excision's Vegas bass extravaganza, which will also feature Wooli, Sullivan King and more, are on sale now.

Excision
EVENTS

"Headbanger's Paradise": Excision Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival in Cancún

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival will feature performances by Zomboy, Virtual Riot, 12th Planet, and three sets from Excision himself.

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces Rare Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Madeon will return to the location of his first-ever LA show for an intimate performance.

Kygo - 2
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Los Angeles Headlining Stadium Show With Special Guests

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces New Ohio Bass Music Event, Reunion

Excision has invited all headbangers to Legend Valley, the home of his flagship Lost Lands festival, for a brand new event.

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Announces Excision's 11th Apperance

With his 11th performance at Shambhala Music Festival this summer, Excision has now played at 50% of the festival's iterations.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

excision
EVENTS

Excision Announced as Headliner of 2021 Edition of Belgium's Dour Festival

Excision is set to take his patented brand of dubstep sonic boom to Belgium next year.