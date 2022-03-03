Excision Announces Massive Stadium Concert In Los Angeles

Excision has once again taken dubstep where it's never been before.

The music entrepreneur and dubstep tastemaker has announced a massive concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The venue is currently home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and will soon be the home of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC.

With a capacity of 22,000, the Banc of California Stadium offers Excision the opportunity to perform for the largest crowd of his illustrious career. He joins an elite list of electronic music artists to perform at the $350 million arena, such as Kygo and RÜFÜS DU SOL, each of whom performed for sold-out crowds. Trance music legend Armin van Buuren is also performing there in April 2022, headlining the hotly anticipated ASOT 1000 festival.

The Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Marty O’Neill/Drastic Graphics

Excision's "The Stadium" performance is scheduled for June 11th, 2022. He has not yet announced supporting artists, but fans are safe to expect a number of dubstep and bass music stars.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 4th at 10AM PT here.

