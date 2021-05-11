Excision Announces New Ohio Bass Music Festival, Reunion

Excision has invited all headbangers to Legend Valley, the home of his flagship Lost Lands festival, for a brand new event.

After his flagship Lost Lands festival sold out in the blink of an eye, Excision has now invited all headbangers to Ohio for a brand new festival called Reunion.

He took to Twitter to announce the two-day bass music extravaganza, which is scheduled for July 16th and 17th at Legend Valley, the home of Lost Lands. According to a statement shared by the dubstep star, Reunion will not be a camping festival like its dinosaur-themed companion event, but there will be shuttles to and from Columbus hotels and free day parking to soften the blow for attendees traveling in.

"Over the last year, the team and I have had a lot of time to get creative. The one thing we couldn’t stop thinking about was getting back to live shows and celebrating with you all," Excision's statement reads. "What better way to do it than a Bass Family Reunion? With Lost Lands being sold out and still many months away, we just couldn’t wait!"

The announcement arrives hot on the heels of the news of Excision's two-night Las Vegas concert run this summer, which will go down two weeks prior to Reunion on July 2nd and 3rd at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

More information, tickets, and a full lineup will be released this Friday, May 14th at 2PM ET (11AM). You can read Excision's full announcement below.

