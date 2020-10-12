Excision Announces New Evolution Tour Dates: See the Full Schedule

Fans of Excision can now see the light at the end of the tunnel after the dubstep maven and Subsidia Records label head shared the rescheduled dates for his Evolution Tour.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Excision was embarking on the barnstorming tour, which kicked off in late January at The Thunderdome in Tacoma with the premiere of his mind-boggling audiovisual experience. After a few North American stops, he then swiftly and shrewdly postponed the tour due to the impact of the virus.

To the delight of his devoted fanbase, Excision took to Twitter today to share the new dates for his 2021 Evolution Tour.

The tour will relaunch in Salt Lake City on June 4th and take a mini tour around the West Coast with multiple stops in San Bernardino and San Francisco, California. Excision will then head to Hampton, Virginia on July 2nd before tying a bow on the tour with a twin show the following night.

Excision said all current ticket-holders should receive an email and the box office is accepted refund requests, which must be submitted by November 11th, 2020. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased here.

